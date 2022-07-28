Overland Park OKs solar panels for energy-efficient redesign of 75th Street fire station

Plans for reconstruction of Overland Park Fire Station 41 are moving along as the city approved the addition of solar panels to the building.

Where exactly? The fire station, which is undergoing an energy-efficient redesign, sits near the intersection of 75th Street and Conser, just west of Metcalf Avenue.

The details: Last week, the Overland Park City Council voted to have SFS Architecture, a local firm, design a solar infrastructure for the station and increase the reconstruction project cost by $225,000 to add solar panels to the building.

The solar panels are anticipated to have a payback period of 16 years, with an estimated life expectancy of 25 to 30 years.

Overland Park senior civil engineer Tony Rome said the solar panels are estimated to save the city $245,000 in electrical costs over the life of the panels.

“In just the first year, we’ll avoid over 100,000 pounds of carbon pollution,” said Councilmember Melissa Cheatham. “The EPA says that’s like 762 tree seedlings grown for 10 years or switching 1,732 incandescent lamps to LEDs.”

Bigger picture: Reconstruction plans for Fire Station #41 took a large step forward in February when the city council’s Public Safety Committee approved a supplemental agreement for the project.

The agreement allowed the city to pursue final design, site development, permit and construction services with SFS Architecture.

During that meeting, Rome said sustainability is a key factor of the project.

Some of the improvements proposed back then included adding bifold doors, using LED lighting and removing part of the parking lot to incorporate more green space.

Council’s decision: The council voted to approve the solar panel motion in a 7-4 vote, but some expressed concerns about the overall effectiveness of the proposed technology.