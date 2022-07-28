Johnson County voter numbers hit new high ahead of Aug. 2 vote — See party breakdown

More than 456,000 Johnson County residents are registered to vote ahead of the August 2 primary election, according to county election officials, who issued a final registration report Wednesday ahead of next week’s much-discussed vote.

Why it matters: The number of registered voters has been steadily going up in recent years in Johnson County, with the most recently reported figures for July 2022 marking a 5% jump from total countywide registrations in the summer of 2020, a presidential election year.

It’s unusual for there to be this much interest in elections for a non-presidential year primary election, but a proposed constitutional amendment about abortion in Kansas may be driving a higher than average number of people to the polls.

What they’re saying: “There’s a great deal of interest in the election,” said Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman in a release Wednesday. “We’re excited to see so many people take an interest in exercising their right to vote.”

By the numbers: The county reported a total of 456,287 registered voters ahead of the August 2 vote, compared to 432,961 in August 2020, an overall increase of 5.3%.

That’s the highest number of registered voters Johnson County has recorded in a single month dating back to 1992, according to records kept online by the county election office.

More than 6,000 voters were added to the roles just over last month: in June 2022, there were 449,544 registered voters in Johnson County, according to county records.

Party affiliation: As in other recent elections, the number of registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters continued increasing, while the number of registered Republicans remained essentially flat, according to these latest numbers.

There are now 140,562 registered Democrats in Johnson County, a nearly 8% increase from August 2020.

The number of unaffiliated voters now stands at 123,437, a nearly 11% jump from two years ago.

Republicans still make up the largest group of registered voters overall but their numbers remained essentially the same from two years ago: a total of 186,532 voters now compared to 186,285 in August 2020.

Libertarians saw the biggest proportional spike in these latest figures, with 5,756 registered voters, a 12% increase over August 2020.

It’s not just registrations: Voter turnout itself also appears to be up this year.

The county election office reported last week that it had already matched the number of voters who had cast advanced ballots — 24,808 — for the entirety of the 2018 primary election.

The county has also expanded early voting opportunities this summer, doubling the number of advanced in-person polling locations that were open during the 2020 presidential primary.

Where you can vote: The following locations remain open for advanced in-person voting through July 30.

Johnson County Community College Midwest Trust Center – 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park

Leawood City Hall – 4800 Town Center Drive, Leawood

Johnson County Library, Oak Park – 9500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park

Olathe Fire Administration – 1225 S. Hamilton Circle, Olathe

Shawnee City Hall – 11110 Johnson Drive, Shawnee (This location will be closed on July 25)

Tomahawk Ridge Community Center – 11902 Lowell Ave. Overland Park

Westwood City Hall – 4700 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood

Other voting locations: In addition the following early voting locations will remain open through this week.

Open through Monday, Aug. 1.

Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center

Hilltop Conference Center in Overland Park

County election office in Olathe

Open through Saturday, July 30:

JCL Lackman Facility in Lenexa

County Northeast Offices in Mission

County Sunset Building in Olathe

New Century Fieldhouse in Gardner

Monticello Library in Shawnee

Olathe Indian Creek Library.

Voting hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The sites open on Monday, August 1, are only open from 8 a.m. to noon that day.

And finally: Polling places will also be open on Election Day, August 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can check your assigned polling site and view a sample ballot here.