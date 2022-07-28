Johnson County voter numbers hit new high ahead of Aug. 2 vote — See party breakdown

More than 456,000 Johnson County residents are registered to vote ahead of the August 2 primary election, according to county election officials, who issued a final registration report Wednesday ahead of next week’s much-discussed vote.
Why it matters: The number of registered voters has been steadily going up in recent years in Johnson County, with the most recently reported figures for July 2022 marking a 5% jump from total countywide registrations in the summer of 2020, a presidential election year.
- It’s unusual for there to be this much interest in elections for a non-presidential year primary election, but a proposed constitutional amendment about abortion in Kansas may be driving a higher than average number of people to the polls.
What they’re saying: “There’s a great deal of interest in the election,” said Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman in a release Wednesday. “We’re excited to see so many people take an interest in exercising their right to vote.”
By the numbers: The county reported a total of 456,287 registered voters ahead of the August 2 vote, compared to 432,961 in August 2020, an overall increase of 5.3%.
- That’s the highest number of registered voters Johnson County has recorded in a single month dating back to 1992, according to records kept online by the county election office.
- More than 6,000 voters were added to the roles just over last month: in June 2022, there were 449,544 registered voters in Johnson County, according to county records.
Party affiliation: As in other recent elections, the number of registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters continued increasing, while the number of registered Republicans remained essentially flat, according to these latest numbers.
- There are now 140,562 registered Democrats in Johnson County, a nearly 8% increase from August 2020.
- The number of unaffiliated voters now stands at 123,437, a nearly 11% jump from two years ago.
- Republicans still make up the largest group of registered voters overall but their numbers remained essentially the same from two years ago: a total of 186,532 voters now compared to 186,285 in August 2020.
- Libertarians saw the biggest proportional spike in these latest figures, with 5,756 registered voters, a 12% increase over August 2020.
It’s not just registrations: Voter turnout itself also appears to be up this year.
- The county election office reported last week that it had already matched the number of voters who had cast advanced ballots — 24,808 — for the entirety of the 2018 primary election.
- The county has also expanded early voting opportunities this summer, doubling the number of advanced in-person polling locations that were open during the 2020 presidential primary.
Where you can vote: The following locations remain open for advanced in-person voting through July 30.
- Johnson County Community College Midwest Trust Center – 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park
- Leawood City Hall – 4800 Town Center Drive, Leawood
- Johnson County Library, Oak Park – 9500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park
- Olathe Fire Administration – 1225 S. Hamilton Circle, Olathe
- Shawnee City Hall – 11110 Johnson Drive, Shawnee (This location will be closed on July 25)
- Tomahawk Ridge Community Center – 11902 Lowell Ave. Overland Park
- Westwood City Hall – 4700 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood
Other voting locations: In addition the following early voting locations will remain open through this week.
Open through Monday, Aug. 1.
- Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center
- Hilltop Conference Center in Overland Park
- County election office in Olathe
Open through Saturday, July 30:
- JCL Lackman Facility in Lenexa
- County Northeast Offices in Mission
- County Sunset Building in Olathe
- New Century Fieldhouse in Gardner
- Monticello Library in Shawnee
- Olathe Indian Creek Library.
Voting hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The sites open on Monday, August 1, are only open from 8 a.m. to noon that day.
And finally: Polling places will also be open on Election Day, August 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can check your assigned polling site and view a sample ballot here.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.