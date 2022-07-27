Your daily planner: Wednesday, July 27

Correction: The Overland Park Public Works Committee will review a contract for impending crack seal work on city roads, not chip seal as an earlier version of this story stated.

Hey there, Johnson County, it’s a week’s-half-over kind of day. Kyle here, with another mid-week rundown.

Forecast: 🌧️ High: 89, Low: 69. More rain and possibly some thunderstorms this morning, but the sun could start peeking out this afternoon. A chance for more rain tonight.

Diversions

The Royals finish a series versus the Los Angeles Angels in a getaway day matinee at 1:10 p.m. this afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Available tickets start at $9.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park City Council’s Public Works Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will review a proposed contract totaling nearly $900,000 for crack seal work on city roads slated for repairs in 2023.

Noteworthy