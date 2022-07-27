Your daily planner: Wednesday, July 27

Correction: The Overland Park Public Works Committee will review a contract for impending crack seal work on city roads, not chip seal as an earlier version of this story stated.
- The Overland Park City Council’s Public Works Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will review a proposed contract totaling nearly $900,000 for crack seal work on city roads slated for repairs in 2023.
- The Shawnee Mission School District will hold a job fair tonight from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Center for Academic Achievement on 71st Street in Overland Park, focused on hiring applicants for non-teaching positions, including paraprofessionals, classroom aides and custodial staff. Learn more here.
- Kansas City-based tax preparation giant H&R Block is celebrating what would have been founder Henry Bloch’s 100th birthday this month with 100 teams of Block employees volunteering at various places throughout the Kansas City area to honor Bloch’s “commitment to community service.”
- Early voting numbers in Kansas so far are outpacing the last midterm primary election in 2018 by a good margin. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office reported this week that so far 65,526 advanced ballots had been cast in person, compared to 17,777 at this point in the 2018 election. Another 29,210 advanced ballots have been returned so far this year, compared to 14,982 in 2018. [KCTV]
