Village Presbyterian Church replaces ‘Jesus trusted women’ banner that someone ripped

Why am I seeing this story? The debate over the August 2 Value Them Both abortion amendment has been emotional. Multiple Johnson County churches have either reported or dealt with acts of vandalism related to their public stances on the issue of abortion or reproductive rights. As a community news organization, it’s part of our responsibility to document how our readers and communities are feeling on issues of much public interest and importance, even highly charged ones like this, and the consequences of those debates.

Another Johnson County church has been dealing with vandalism apparently linked to the emotionally fraught debate over an abortion amendment on the August 2 primary ballot in Kansas.

What happened? Last week, officials at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village say a banner reading, “Jesus trusted women. We do too,” was defaced.

More about the banner: Located outside Village Presbyterian’s campus on Mission Road in Prairie Village, the banner mentions the primary election on August 2 but does not explicitly urge a “yes” or “no” vote.

Still, Rev. Tom Are said many congregants felt the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade “signaled a lack of trust in women.”

As a result, Are said, the congregation opted to put the banner in the front lawn as a sign that the church believes Jesus trusted and valued women, and that the church trusts and values women, too.

When did it happen? Laura Davis, the church’s director of marketing and communications, told the Post via email the banner was damaged on Monday, July 18, between 1:40 p.m. and 2:40 p.m.

Davis said the church’s printer, Boelte Hall, rush-ordered a new banner that would’ve normally taken three-days to print.

The new, undamaged banner was up by Tuesday, July 19.

Are said the church is not interested in finding the perpetrator and had not reported the incident to police.

He said the church is more concerned about its own messaging and behavior in the community.

Key quote: “We’re very fortunate we were able to get the banner replaced quickly, it just serves the purpose that we always intended it to serve by being able to put it back up,” Are said. “This is not a battle, this is just us trying to communicate that we value women and that, in this circumstance, we feel like they ought to be trusted to know what’s best for them and for their families.”

Bigger picture: The lead-up to the August 2 primary election has been emotional and, at times, contentious, with some public figures — including a Johnson County mayor and a Kansas Chiefs player — publicly taking a side in support of the amendment’s passage.

Many churches, houses of worship and religious leaders have also taken stances on the issue, and Village Presbyterian isn’t the only church in Johnson County to have dealt with vandalism related to its public pronouncements on abortion and reproductive rights.

The Church of the Ascension in Overland Park, which has been one of the leading advocates for the Value Them Both amendment having raised more than $10,000 for the “Yes” effort, was vandalized earlier this month.

The words, “My body my choice” were written on a wall of the church’s connected school, and a statue of the Virgin Mary on the church’s premises was found covered in red paint.

Update on Ascension vandalism: Overland Park Police did not immediately respond to the Post’s request this week for an update on the status of the investigation into the vandalism at Church of the Ascension.