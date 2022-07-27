Shawnee residents can get up to $100 knocked off traffic fines in exchange for school supplies

For a limited time only, Shawnee Municipal Court is once again offering to knock dollars off of fines and warrant fees in exchange for school supply donations.

ICYMI: The city’s “School Supplies for Fines” program started Monday, July 25, and will run through Friday, August 5. But if you get organized in time and meet all the rules, you can get as much as $100 credit toward court fines.

The court hasn’t offered this since 2019. At that time, it took in $750 in supplies and credited $1,500 in fines and fees.

This year the maximum credit that can be applied to an individual’s court fees has been increased to $100.

How it works: Bring in new school supplies in their original packaging and a receipt showing proof of purchase and the amount paid.

Fifteen dollars of supplies gets you a $50 credit, and $30 worth of supplies gets you the maximum $100 credit.

So, for example, if your fine is $130 and you give $15 worth of supplies, you would get $50 knocked off your fine and only need to pay the remaining $80 balance on your fine.

The rules: Of course there are rules. This is a court, after all.

The fine or fee you owe can’t be on a driving under the influence charge.

You have to appear in person at Shawnee Municipal Court with the receipt and the supplies

You must pay the balance you owe right then, unless you have an existing payment plan. It does not buy you a deadline extension on paying the balance

Only one school supply credit will be applied per defendant. No exceptions

You may be able to get this credit applied to amended charges, but you have to get it okayed with the court first

Supply list: Here are the school supplies that will qualify for Shawnee’s fine credit program:

#2 ballpoint pens

Rulers

Erasers

Highlighters

Composition notebooks

Pencil sharpeners

Crayons

Glue sticks

Colored pencils

Index cards

Disinfectant wipes

Pencil pouches

Scissors

Tissues

Wide-ruled one-subject notebooks

Wide-ruled loose leaf filler paper

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.