Leawood OKs plan for new liquor store in Somerset Shops — Here’s when it could open

The Leawood Planning Commission has advanced plans for Leawood Wine & Spirits, a new liquor store coming to the Somerset Shops.

The planning commission on Tuesday unanimously approved plans for the new high-end liquor store, which would occupy a 3,332-square foot space at the southeast corner of the Somerset Shops shopping center.

Where exactly? The site is south of Somerset Drive and west of Lee Boulevard.

The site neighbors a Prairie Village residential subdivision and Leawood single-family homes.

The vacant space formerly housed the Dog Pawz pet grooming salon.

What’s proposed: Owners Cameron and Casey Heck said the store would operate as a wine and spirits retailer.

Before opening the store at the beginning of 2023, owners intend to install sliding glass doors and add a tasting area in the back of the store for featured products.

Owners said the store will also offer curbside pickup.

The store’s business hours would be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Why the Somerset Shops? As Leawood residents, Casey Heck said they wanted to provide their neighborhood with a place to stop for liquor without having to cross state lines.

Key quote: “It’s been a dream of ours to find a retail space where we can open our business that we are passionate about and bring value to our community,” said Casey Heck. “We will make the shopping experience both educational and enjoyable for customers. Serving the local community and having best in class customer service are very important to us.”