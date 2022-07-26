  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Tuesday, July 26

These Northern flickers, a species of woodpecker, took a rest on this porch in Shawnee. Photo submitted by reader Charles Down.

Hi there, friends! Leah here to remind you it’s National All or Nothing Day. So… time to take some chances!

Forecast: 🌥 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then mostly sunny later on, with a high near 88. Chance of rain 20%.

Diversions

  • The Kansas City Royals play against the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m., and the first 15,000 fans will get a mystery bobblehead. Remaining tickets start at $10.
  • The Overland Park Police Department’s School Supply Drive runs today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Target, 11501 W. 97th St. Info here.
  • Enjoy another day of Goat Yoga at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. Today’s session starts at 4 p.m. Details here.

Public Agenda

  • The Leawood Planning Commission meets tonight at 6 p.m. with plans to consider a new liquor store in Somerset Shops and discuss a a parking study at Town Center Crossing.
  • The Lenexa City Council meets in committee tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to discuss sponsorship opportunities for the Black Hoof Disc Golf Course.

Noteworthy

  • A Prairie Village man who was arrested after landing an airplane on I-70 earlier this month is challenging the revocation of his driving privileges. [The Kansas City Star]
  • Bird scooters — already part of the transportation menu in Prairie Village, Overland Park and other places — are coming to Olathe. [The Kansas City Star]
  • People who have gotten a ticket in Shawnee can have a portion of their court fines and/or warrant fees paid for through the School Supplies for Fines program. [KCTV]

