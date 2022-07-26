Your daily planner: Tuesday, July 26

Hi there, friends! Leah here to remind you it’s National All or Nothing Day. So… time to take some chances!

Forecast: 🌥 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then mostly sunny later on, with a high near 88. Chance of rain 20%.

Diversions

The Kansas City Royals play against the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m., and the first 15,000 fans will get a mystery bobblehead. Remaining tickets start at $10.

runs today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Target, 11501 W. 97th St. Info here. Enjoy another day of Goat Yoga at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. Today’s session starts at 4 p.m. Details here.

Public Agenda

The Leawood Planning Commission meets tonight at 6 p.m. with plans to consider a new liquor store in Somerset Shops and discuss a a parking study at Town Center Crossing.

Noteworthy