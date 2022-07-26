Your daily planner: Tuesday, July 26

Hi there, friends! Leah here to remind you it’s National All or Nothing Day. So… time to take some chances!
Forecast: 🌥 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then mostly sunny later on, with a high near 88. Chance of rain 20%.
Diversions
- The Kansas City Royals play against the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m., and the first 15,000 fans will get a mystery bobblehead. Remaining tickets start at $10.
- The Overland Park Police Department’s School Supply Drive runs today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Target, 11501 W. 97th St. Info here.
- Enjoy another day of Goat Yoga at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. Today’s session starts at 4 p.m. Details here.
Public Agenda
- The Leawood Planning Commission meets tonight at 6 p.m. with plans to consider a new liquor store in Somerset Shops and discuss a a parking study at Town Center Crossing.
- The Lenexa City Council meets in committee tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to discuss sponsorship opportunities for the Black Hoof Disc Golf Course.
Noteworthy
- A Prairie Village man who was arrested after landing an airplane on I-70 earlier this month is challenging the revocation of his driving privileges. [The Kansas City Star]
- Bird scooters — already part of the transportation menu in Prairie Village, Overland Park and other places — are coming to Olathe. [The Kansas City Star]
- People who have gotten a ticket in Shawnee can have a portion of their court fines and/or warrant fees paid for through the School Supplies for Fines program. [KCTV]
