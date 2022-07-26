Your Kansas House Republican primary election primer

Advance in-person voting for the upcoming general election began Saturday, July 16, in Johnson County, and early voting is still going on this week ahead of the primary election day on Aug. 2.

As Republican voters head to the polls to cast their ballots for the Republican candidates on the Kansas House of Representatives, we’ve put together an election primer to give you an easy way to find out where the candidates stand on the issues.

Please note, this election primer only gives an overview for contested primaries this August. Other races may appear on the ballot with multiple candidates during the general election in November.

Who’s on the ballot

Four candidates are vying for two seats in the Kansas House of Representatives. We’re listing the districts that have representation over parts of the Shawnee Mission area. They are:

House District 17 (parts of Lenexa and Shawnee)

House District 19 (parts of Leawood, Overland Park and Prairie Village)

All voters registered as Republicans who live within the boundaries of one of these districts will be able to vote in the respective primary. Click here to review your voter record or view your sample ballot.

Candidate questionnaires

Earlier this month, the Post published the candidates’ responses to a five-item questionnaire we developed with readers’ input. The five questionnaire items and the candidates’ responses are linked below:

Question #1: If approved by voters next month, the “Value Them Both” amendment would allow the state legislature to place restrictions on access to abortion — a power it could exercise freely in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Would you support any exceptions or legal allowances for abortion in the event of pregnancy that resulted from rape or incest, or if the life of the mother is at risk? Please explain why or why not. Read candidates’ answers here.

Question #2: Many of our readers want to know where the candidates running for state representative stand on the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. Do you accept that Joe Biden was legitimately elected and seated as President of the United States? If not, please explain your thinking. Read candidates’ answers here.

Question #3: Mass shootings in Uvalde, Tex., and Buffalo, N.Y., have renewed discussions about gun control measures at the federal and state level. There have been efforts in Topeka in recent years to take up a “red flag” law that would allow law enforcement to take firearms away from domestic abusers when a court has determined that a partner, spouse or children are at risk. Do you support the idea of a “red flag” law? Why or why not? Read candidates’ answers here.

Question #4: Climate change remains the most-asked-about topic by our readers. What role should the legislature be playing to improve climate resiliency here in Kansas? How big a priority is mitigation of climate change in your vision for the legislature? Read candidates’ answers here.

Question #5: Efforts to expand Medicaid in Kansas — which would give an estimated 90,000 uninsured Kansans access to the program — have gained bi-partisan support in recent years, but have failed to pass out of the state senate. Do you support Medicaid expansion in Kansas? Why or why not? If you support it, what would you do to see that the bill is passed and becomes law? Read candidates’ answers here.