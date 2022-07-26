Your Kansas House Democratic primary election primer

Election Day is a week away, Johnson County, on August 2 — and advance in-person voting is already underway for the 2022 primary election.

As residents head out to cast their ballots for candidates in a handful of Democratic Party contests for local Kansas House districts, the Post put together an election primer compiling information about where candidates stand on the issues.

Who’s on the ballot

There are two contested Kansas House races in the Post’s coverage area on the Democratic side for this primary.

Below are the candidates races who you will see on ballots:

House District 14 (covering parts of Lenexa and Olathe)

Dennis Miller

Matt Maciel, whose name will appear but he says he is no longer running an active campaign.

House District 30 (a newly created district overing parts of Lenexa, Olathe and Overland Park)

All voters registered as Democrats who live within the boundaries of one of these districts will be able to vote in the respective primary. Click here to review your voter record or view your sample ballot.

Candidate questionnaires

Earlier this month, the Post published candidates’ responses to the five-item questionnaire we developed with reader input. The questionnaire items are linked below:

Question #1: If approved by voters next month, the “Value Them Both” amendment would allow the state legislature to place restrictions on access to abortion — a power it could exercise freely in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Can you please explain your thoughts on reproductive rights? When, if ever, would you support restrictions on access to abortion services? Read answers here.

Question #2: With teacher resignations up and the number of teacher candidates declining, Kansas appears to be headed to a significant shortage of good teachers in public education. What actions will you support to solve this shortage of teachers? Read answers here.

Question #3: Democratic lawmakers have for years been pursuing bills aimed at reducing gun violence in the state, but have made essentially no progress. Do you see any potential path toward meaningful legislation in this area? If so, what approaches would have the best chance of moving forward? If not, please explain your thinking. Read answers here.

Question #4: Climate change remains the most-asked-about topic by our readers. What role should the legislature be playing to improve climate resiliency here in Kansas? How big a priority is mitigation of climate change in your vision for the legislature? Read answers here.

Question #5: Energy prices have been a big headache this year, at least in part because we are so dependent on fossil fuels. What policies would you support at the state level to help reduce this dependency? Read answers here.