Your Johnson County Commission chair primary election primer

Advanced voting is in full swing already and primary Election Day, August 2, is one week away.

As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots, we’ve put together this election primer to give people an easy way to find out more about the candidates for Johnson County Commission chair and where they stand on the issues important to our readers.

SHAMELESS PLUG

No other news outlet devotes as much attention to giving Shawnee Mission area voters a way to find out where candidates running for local office stand on the issues facing our community. If you value having a news outlet provide this kind of coverage, we hope you’ll consider becoming a subscriber if you aren’t already. Your first month of full access is just $1.

Who’s on the ballot

There are four candidates vying to advance to the general election on November 8. The top two vote-getters in the primary contest will compete in November for the seat being vacated by current chair Ed Eilert, who is retiring.

This is a nonpartisan contest, so all eligible Johnson County voters can cast a vote for one of the following candidates:

District 6 Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly

District 3 Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara

Former Kansas State Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer

For more information about what the Johnson County Commission does and what role the commission chair plays on the board, read this rundown.

Candidate questionnaires

Earlier this month, the Post published the candidates’ responses to a questionnaire we developed with reader input. The candidates’ answers to the five questionnaire items are linked below:

Question #1: Sharply increasing property values and associated taxes are a major concern for many of our readers. One sent us the following: “My biggest concern is how the ever increasing value of my home has caused my property taxes to go up so much. I have a small house in Prairie Village. We are retired and our property taxes have more than doubled in five years. This is a big financial burden for us… It’s great that my home value has increased, but I would like the candidates to discuss what they would do to help with property tax relief for existing homeowners. Or perhaps some relief for elderly or lower income residents.” How would you respond to this reader? Read answers here.

Question #2: Another reader asks the following: “Housing costs in once very affordable neighborhoods are escalating beyond reason, and we have ‘luxury’ apartments going up everywhere that don’t help the situation at all. What do you plan to do?” How would you address these concerns? What can Johnson County do to ensure people who don’t have high household incomes can afford to live here? Read answers here.

Question #3: The county commission oversees the county health department, which provided management of the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been more than 150,000 cases and 1,200 deaths recorded in Johnson County to date. Would you support a formal review of pandemic management with a focus on whether the number of cases or deaths could have been reduced? In the event we have another public health crisis, do you believe the county should take a more assertive role in orders on masking, closing/opening facilities, schools, etc…? Read answers here.

Question #4: Climate change remains the most-asked-about topic by our readers. What role should the county be playing to improve climate resiliency here in Johnson County? How big a priority is mitigation of climate change in your vision for the county? Read answers here.

Question #5: In the coming years, Johnson County will continue to see more and more of its residents aging into their 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond. What’s your view on how the county should address this wave of aging residents? What services should the county be looking to provide for seniors, and how should those services be paid for? Read answers here.

Candidate Forum

The Post hosted an in-person forum for the chair candidates for this primary election on July 13 on the campus of Johnson County Community College.

Video of the event is embedded below, followed by a summary of the topics the candidates discussed and corresponding time stamps to help readers find their answers more quickly: