Your Johnson County Commission chair primary election primer

Advanced voting is in full swing already and primary Election Day, August 2, is one week away.
As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots, we’ve put together this election primer to give people an easy way to find out more about the candidates for Johnson County Commission chair and where they stand on the issues important to our readers.
Who’s on the ballot
There are four candidates vying to advance to the general election on November 8. The top two vote-getters in the primary contest will compete in November for the seat being vacated by current chair Ed Eilert, who is retiring.
This is a nonpartisan contest, so all eligible Johnson County voters can cast a vote for one of the following candidates:
- District 6 Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand
- Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly
- District 3 Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara
- Former Kansas State Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer
For more information about what the Johnson County Commission does and what role the commission chair plays on the board, read this rundown.
Candidate questionnaires
Earlier this month, the Post published the candidates’ responses to a questionnaire we developed with reader input. The candidates’ answers to the five questionnaire items are linked below:
Question #1: Sharply increasing property values and associated taxes are a major concern for many of our readers. One sent us the following: “My biggest concern is how the ever increasing value of my home has caused my property taxes to go up so much. I have a small house in Prairie Village. We are retired and our property taxes have more than doubled in five years. This is a big financial burden for us… It’s great that my home value has increased, but I would like the candidates to discuss what they would do to help with property tax relief for existing homeowners. Or perhaps some relief for elderly or lower income residents.” How would you respond to this reader? Read answers here.
Question #2: Another reader asks the following: “Housing costs in once very affordable neighborhoods are escalating beyond reason, and we have ‘luxury’ apartments going up everywhere that don’t help the situation at all. What do you plan to do?” How would you address these concerns? What can Johnson County do to ensure people who don’t have high household incomes can afford to live here? Read answers here.
Question #3: The county commission oversees the county health department, which provided management of the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been more than 150,000 cases and 1,200 deaths recorded in Johnson County to date. Would you support a formal review of pandemic management with a focus on whether the number of cases or deaths could have been reduced? In the event we have another public health crisis, do you believe the county should take a more assertive role in orders on masking, closing/opening facilities, schools, etc…? Read answers here.
Question #4: Climate change remains the most-asked-about topic by our readers. What role should the county be playing to improve climate resiliency here in Johnson County? How big a priority is mitigation of climate change in your vision for the county? Read answers here.
Question #5: In the coming years, Johnson County will continue to see more and more of its residents aging into their 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond. What’s your view on how the county should address this wave of aging residents? What services should the county be looking to provide for seniors, and how should those services be paid for? Read answers here.
Candidate Forum
The Post hosted an in-person forum for the chair candidates for this primary election on July 13 on the campus of Johnson County Community College.
Video of the event is embedded below, followed by a summary of the topics the candidates discussed and corresponding time stamps to help readers find their answers more quickly:
- Let’s start with the news of the day, and this is not a question from a reader because we just learned about it today. We want to talk about the news that Panasonic is going to be building a $4 billion factory in De Soto in the northwest part of Johnson County, the old Sunflower Army Ammunition plant to make e-batteries for Tesla vehicles. This is what we know so far – state officials announced today that nearly $900 million in incentives and subsidies, state incentives and subsidies, will be going toward this project. It’s projected to bring 4,000 jobs, potentially a wider impact on the local economy, and I should also say many of the details about this deal remain publicly undisclosed, but that’s what we do know. Clearly a very big project that will affect the future of Johnson County and certainly your term as county chair if you were to win. How dop you think this project will change Johnson County? How will you approach it as Johnson County chair? [11:25]
- The role of county commission chair is a unique one on the board. There are six other board members, representing their given geographic regions and then there is the chair, which is tasked with representing the entire county. Some readers have voiced concerns about the increasingly divisive, polarizing nature of politics and government, even at the local level, saying that campaign rhetoric is often cast in an “us versus them” framing. Can you point to experiences in your public life of collaborating with others with whom you don’t always agree? And as county chair, how would you work with all of Johnson County’s various local governments, departments and municipalities? [17:54]
- The rising cost of housing remains a sore spot for many readers. According to the county appraiser’s office, home values in Johnson County went up by an average of 11% this year. The average selling price for a new home last year in the county topped $550,000. This isn’t just a problem for homeowners. Take this reader’s comment. She writes, “Most of us don’t want to be renters forever, but we’re getting priced out of the local market. One home in my area was purchased by Zillow for a price we could have afforded, but Zillow is now renting it out for 3 times what our mortgage would have been. Our apartment rent is [now] getting higher than we can afford, and no one will negotiate because demand is so high that they can charge just about whatever they want. ” So, what if anything can the county commission do to alleviate the problem this reader identifies? [27:11]
- One of the big tasks the county commission has is approving the county budget each year. The proposed 2023 county budget outlines $1.64 billion for all county services. That represents a nearly 14% increase over the current year’s budget. The proposed budget for next year includes $1.15 billion in expenditures and $488 million in reserves. Much of the proposed increase for the next budget is due to proposals to add staffing and raise county worker salaries. County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson says in the wake of the pandemic, it has been hard to recruit and retain workers. This new budget proposes adding 37 full time employees, including seven for the Sheriff’s Office, three staffers at the County Mental Health Center and a victim advocate for the District Attorney’s Office. Do you support the addition of these positions? Why or why not? [37:14]
- What what will be your budget priorities if you are elected to Johnson County chair? Are there any specific areas of county government you think should be cut? [46:50]
- The county commission oversees the county health department and plays a lead role in the management of public health here. And the county and the board of county commissioners has been challenged like never before in this regard with the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, county data shows nearly 150,000 Johnson Countians have been infected with the disease and more than 1,200 have died. What is your assessment of Johnson County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? What, if anything, would you have done differently? [51:39]
- Both the Johnson County Election Commissioner and the Republican Secretary of State of Kansas have repeatedly asserted that the 2020 presidential election in Johnson County was free and fair and that the results here were legitimate and valid. Yet, the issue of election integrity and fears of widespread voter fraud continue coming up, driven primarily by the baseless claims of former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 election was stolen from him. As county chair, you will also be part of the Board of County Canvassers — the body that conducts the official canvass and certifies election results in Johnson County. That will include results for the 2024 presidential election which will occur during your next term, if you win. Many of our readers have voiced disbelief and anger over former President Trump’s claims of a rigged election in the face of no shred of valid evidence that such a thing occurred. Reader Ann Lintecum wants all of the county chair candidates to answer the following: “Who won the 2020 presidential election? Your answer will tell me everything I need to know.” So, do you recognize Joe Biden as the legitimately elected president of the United States? If not, knowing you will eventually have a say in certifying election results in Johnson County — that’s where this is relevant — our readers deserve to hear what sources of information you go to and trust when considering the integrity and security of elections in general and our county election system in particular. [59:05]
