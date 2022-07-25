Your daily planner: Monday, July 25

Ever feel like you’re spinning in circles? It’s National Merry Go Round Day on this Monday in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌧️ High: 80, Low: 68. Rainy, with some potentially heavy downpours today, mostly before 11 a.m. Cloudy after that. At least the heat is gone…
Diversions
- The Royals continue their homestand tonight beginning a series versus the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. Available tickets start at $10.
Public Agenda
- The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and, among other things, will consider lowering the city’s mill levy, or property tax, rate slightly for the coming fiscal year.
- The Shawnee Mission school board meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will be asked to approve a number of contracts for the upcoming school year, including those for natural gas, electric and water utility services.
- Overland Park’s Independent Citizen Advisory Board on Racial Profiling and Non-Biased Policing convenes at 6:30 p.m. tonight and is expected to release its findings regarding investigations into two police bias complaints.
- The Mission Planning Commission meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will discuss a revised development plan and proposed tax incentive financing agreement for the Mission Gateway site.
- The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will discuss an inter-local agreement with Overland Park for repairs to the Turkey Creek bridge at 75th Street.
Noteworthy
- A Rhode Island priest who was arrested on federal and state child pornography charges last year was arrested in Overland Park earlier this month for allegedly violating the conditions of his release. A spokesperson for the U.S. District Court of Kansas in KCK says Father James Jackson is not being charged in Kansas but is being transported back to Rhode Island to face charges there. [National Catholic Register]
- Johnson County is one of 36 counties in Kansas now classified by the CDC as having “high” levels of community spread of COVID-19. The federal health agency recommends people in “high” level counties wear masks indoors in public. [KSN]
