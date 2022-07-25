Your daily planner: Monday, July 25

Ever feel like you’re spinning in circles? It’s National Merry Go Round Day on this Monday in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌧️ High: 80, Low: 68. Rainy, with some potentially heavy downpours today, mostly before 11 a.m. Cloudy after that. At least the heat is gone…

Diversions

The Royals continue their homestand tonight beginning a series versus the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. Available tickets start at $10.

Public Agenda

The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and, among other things, will consider lowering the city's mill levy, or property tax, rate slightly for the coming fiscal year.

The Shawnee Mission school board meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will be asked to approve a number of contracts for the upcoming school year, including those for natural gas, electric and water utility services.

Overland Park's Independent Citizen Advisory Board on Racial Profiling and Non-Biased Policing convenes at 6:30 p.m. tonight and is expected to release its findings regarding investigations into two police bias complaints.

The Mission Planning Commission meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will discuss a revised development plan and proposed tax incentive financing agreement for the Mission Gateway site.

The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will discuss an inter-local agreement with Overland Park for repairs to the Turkey Creek bridge at 75th Street.

Noteworthy