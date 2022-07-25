Updates from Johnson County Community College: Fall semester is around the corner

Each semester more than 18,000 students from around the region, the country and the world enroll at JCCC to earn certificates, associate degrees or to earn credits to transfer to another college or university. No matter their academic goal, we have resources and programs to meet the needs of every type of student.

Student resources geared toward academic success

JCCC students can take advantage of support services as soon as they apply. At the beginning of each semester, new students are paired with a Success Coach to help them navigate their first year. We also have counselors who can help them explore career options and make personal course plans. Our counselors can also help students understand the ins and outs of transferring JCCC credits to four-year schools.

Students can receive free tutoring in every major subject—math, science, writing and language—for free through JCCC’s Academic Resource Center. They can also receive academic assistance with test prep, college reading and study skills.

As students prepare to enter the workforce, they can bring their resumes and cover letters to the Career Development Center for review. The Career Development team also offers mock interviews and helpful career advice. Their services are available to alumni, as well!

Affordable tuition rates and ways to pay for college

With our competitive tuition rates, students can take advantage of all the credits at JCCC offered at 1/3 of the cost compared to a 4-year university. Here are a few tuition options we offer:

Missouri residents in ZIP codes that start with 640- or 641- can enroll in any credit class this fall with our Metro Tuition Rate , only $143 per credit hour.

JCCC offers educational experiences for every person at every stage of life. That’s why we offer a discounted tuition rate of $16 per credit hour for students age 60+.

Payment plans are available to qualified students to make paying tuition more manageable.

JCCC awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year. Students can determine if they’re eligible through one easy scholarship application.

Discover all JCCC has to offer through a campus tour

According to an Inside Higher Ed study, high school students who make an official college visit have an advantage in the admissions process over students who don’t take a campus tour. With in-person and virtual options, a campus tour is a great way to see why JCCC is ranked #1 among Kansas community colleges.

We also have an 18- “stop” virtual tour available online anytime. It includes photos, 360 panoramas and videos that give you a peek into JCCC’s classrooms and labs, specialized training facilities and academic resource centers.

Take the next step

Now is a great time for students to explore how to meet their academic goals at Johnson County Community College. From affordable tuition rates to helpful student resources, JCCC puts education within reach. Learn more about our enrollment process – it’s quick, easy and there’s no application fee!