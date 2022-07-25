Johnson County early voting numbers keep going up — Here are the latest turnout numbers

The Johnson County Election Office has opened seven additional advance voting sites across the county, following the initial opening of nine sites on July 16.

Why it matters: The county has expanded early voting opportunities this summer — doubling the number of advanced in-person polling locations that were open during the 2020 presidential primary — as the amount of people casting advanced ballots continues to grow.

How much is early voter turnout up? Compared to the number of advanced votes cast in the 2018 primary — the last mid-term, non-presidential election year — county election officials say early votes this year have already surpassed numbers for that entire election.

In the 2018 primary, a total of 24,808 voters cast votes during the advance voting period.

As of Thursday, July 21, the county says it had already checked in 24,808 voters, with more than a week still left for early voting.

What are we voting on? The early votes being cast are for the August 2 primary election, which determines which state, U.S. House and U.S. Senate candidates progress to the Nov. 8 general election.

This election also includes votes on the nonpartisan Board of County Commissioners chair race and a much-discussed constitutional amendment regarding abortion in Kansas.

Key quote: “The upcoming election is drawing a great deal of interest,” said Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman. “We’re pleased to see so many people eager to exercise their right to vote.”

Where you can vote: Each of these seven locations opened last Thursday as part of the county’s latest planned wave of advanced in-person voting locations and will stay open through July 30.

Voting hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Johnson County Community College Midwest Trust Center – 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park

Leawood City Hall – 4800 Town Center Drive, Leawood

Johnson County Library, Oak Park – 9500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park

Olathe Fire Administration – 1225 S. Hamilton Circle, Olathe

Shawnee City Hall – 11110 Johnson Drive, Shawnee (This location will be closed on July 25)

Tomahawk Ridge Community Center – 11902 Lowell Ave. Overland Park

Westwood City Hall – 4700 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood

Other voting locations: In addition the following early voting locations were already open and will remain open through this week.

Open through Monday, Aug. 1:

Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center

Hilltop Conference Center in Overland Park

County election office in Olathe

Open through Saturday, July 30: