  Grace Logan  - Shawnee

Blume Shawnee, much-watched downtown project, is now leasing — Here’s what rent costs

Rent for two-bedroom residential units at Blume Shawnee, above, start at $2,275, according to available listings on the development's website. Photo credit Grace Logan.

Blume Shawnee, a new mixed-used development in downtown Shawnee, has completed half of its construction and is now signing leases for prospective residents.

  • The other half of the project, 6150 Nieman Road, is scheduled to be completed in early September.

Why it matters: The project has been called by some city officials a potential “catalyst” for the ongoing resurgence of downtown Shawnee and, from its inception, has been billed as a live/work site where residents can leas out both residential and commercial units.

What they’re saying: “Blume Shawnee is a bit unique to the Kansas City market in that it has small micro office spaces that don’t exist in a lot of other formats,” said Russell Pearson with Lee’s Summit-based Box Real Estate, the project’s developer. “It appeals to small business owners, entrepreneurs and even work-from-home executives that want [a space] to have as a private work from home opportunity or a business that they can run it out of.”

Commercial spaces: Depending on location within the complex and unit size, the price of renting commercial spaces range from just under $1,100 a month to $2,200 a month.

  • Each commercial space contains a private entry, restroom and mailbox.
  • “[The commercial spaces] are a home away from home,” Pearson said. “It’s super unique that you can live and work in the same building [with the spaces] still being separate and divided.”

Residential rents: Three different residential floor plans are currently available to lease, ranging from $2,275 to $2,950 per month.

  • Each residential contains two bedrooms and either two or two-and-a-half baths.
  • Amenities include patios in both the front and back, kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets, rain showerheads and much more.
  • Pearson said Blume Shawnee is designed to “replace someones single-family home and allow them to stay for a long time.”

Other amenities: Blume Shawnee offers different community facilities such as an area for art exhibitions, a dog park, a walking trail and a handful of other services, while simultaneously emphasizing the nearness of downtown Shawnee.

  • With a design inspired by Shawnee’s sister-cities in Europe, Pearson says it offers a unique housing experience in that area.
  • “It’s designed to get people out of the house and enjoy the amenities of the area,” he said. “We love downtown Shawnee; there’s so much going on and there’s so much growth occurring. It’s a really dynamic spot.”