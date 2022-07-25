Blume Shawnee, much-watched downtown project, is now leasing — Here’s what rent costs

Blume Shawnee, a new mixed-used development in downtown Shawnee, has completed half of its construction and is now signing leases for prospective residents.

The other half of the project, 6150 Nieman Road, is scheduled to be completed in early September.

Why it matters: The project has been called by some city officials a potential “catalyst” for the ongoing resurgence of downtown Shawnee and, from its inception, has been billed as a live/work site where residents can leas out both residential and commercial units.

What they’re saying: “Blume Shawnee is a bit unique to the Kansas City market in that it has small micro office spaces that don’t exist in a lot of other formats,” said Russell Pearson with Lee’s Summit-based Box Real Estate, the project’s developer. “It appeals to small business owners, entrepreneurs and even work-from-home executives that want [a space] to have as a private work from home opportunity or a business that they can run it out of.”

Commercial spaces: Depending on location within the complex and unit size, the price of renting commercial spaces range from just under $1,100 a month to $2,200 a month.

Each commercial space contains a private entry, restroom and mailbox.

“[The commercial spaces] are a home away from home,” Pearson said. “It’s super unique that you can live and work in the same building [with the spaces] still being separate and divided.”

Residential rents: Three different residential floor plans are currently available to lease, ranging from $2,275 to $2,950 per month.

Each residential contains two bedrooms and either two or two-and-a-half baths.

Amenities include patios in both the front and back, kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets, rain showerheads and much more.

Pearson said Blume Shawnee is designed to “replace someones single-family home and allow them to stay for a long time.”

Other amenities: Blume Shawnee offers different community facilities such as an area for art exhibitions, a dog park, a walking trail and a handful of other services, while simultaneously emphasizing the nearness of downtown Shawnee.