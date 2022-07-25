Blume Shawnee, much-watched downtown project, is now leasing — Here’s what rent costs

Blume Shawnee, a new mixed-used development in downtown Shawnee, has completed half of its construction and is now signing leases for prospective residents.
- The other half of the project, 6150 Nieman Road, is scheduled to be completed in early September.
Why it matters: The project has been called by some city officials a potential “catalyst” for the ongoing resurgence of downtown Shawnee and, from its inception, has been billed as a live/work site where residents can leas out both residential and commercial units.
What they’re saying: “Blume Shawnee is a bit unique to the Kansas City market in that it has small micro office spaces that don’t exist in a lot of other formats,” said Russell Pearson with Lee’s Summit-based Box Real Estate, the project’s developer. “It appeals to small business owners, entrepreneurs and even work-from-home executives that want [a space] to have as a private work from home opportunity or a business that they can run it out of.”
Commercial spaces: Depending on location within the complex and unit size, the price of renting commercial spaces range from just under $1,100 a month to $2,200 a month.
- Each commercial space contains a private entry, restroom and mailbox.
- “[The commercial spaces] are a home away from home,” Pearson said. “It’s super unique that you can live and work in the same building [with the spaces] still being separate and divided.”
Residential rents: Three different residential floor plans are currently available to lease, ranging from $2,275 to $2,950 per month.
- Each residential contains two bedrooms and either two or two-and-a-half baths.
- Amenities include patios in both the front and back, kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets, rain showerheads and much more.
- Pearson said Blume Shawnee is designed to “replace someones single-family home and allow them to stay for a long time.”
Other amenities: Blume Shawnee offers different community facilities such as an area for art exhibitions, a dog park, a walking trail and a handful of other services, while simultaneously emphasizing the nearness of downtown Shawnee.
- With a design inspired by Shawnee’s sister-cities in Europe, Pearson says it offers a unique housing experience in that area.
- “It’s designed to get people out of the house and enjoy the amenities of the area,” he said. “We love downtown Shawnee; there’s so much going on and there’s so much growth occurring. It’s a really dynamic spot.”
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.