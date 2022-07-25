What’s abortion access like in Kansas now? Here’s an overview of current laws and data

Voting has begun on a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove a right to abortion in the state constitution.

Dubbed by supporters and referred to in the ballot language as the Value Them Both amendment, it aims to nullify a 2019 state supreme court ruling that protects the right to abortion in Kansas.

With the August 2 primary drawing near and advance voting already in progress, here are answers to a few frequently asked questions about the ballot issue.

Why is this up for a vote in Kansas when the U.S. Supreme Court has already knocked down Roe v. Wade?

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a 50-year precedent that abortion is a federal constitutional right, leaving the issue up to states to regulate.

In some cases, people in some states are campaigning to get their state constitutions to include abortion rights under a right to privacy and right to equal protection.

In Kansas, that interpretation already exists, and the ballot measure here is about removing it.

The Kansas Constitution does not specifically name abortion as a right, but the 2019 state supreme court ruling included it as part of the right to personal autonomy. So abortion cannot be totally banned in Kansas, despite the Dobbs decision, unless the constitution is changed.

What am I voting on then?

The amendment on the ballot specifies that there is no right to abortion in Kansas and that lawmakers have the power to pursue what abortion restrictions they deem fit.

A “Yes” vote would negate the 2019 state supreme court ruling and open up a pathway for lawmakers to impose new regulations on abortion.

A “No” vote would affirm the 2019 state supreme court’s ruling and keep an explicit right to abortion in the state constitution, making it more difficult for new restrictions to be passed.

Does this mean all abortions are legal in Kansas without the Value Them Both amendment?

No, there are a number of restrictions on abortion in Kansas that have remained in place since the 2019 state supreme court ruling.

How does Kansas currently regulate abortion?

Nearly all abortions are banned after 22 weeks into pregnancy, except in cases of severe complications that threaten the life or health of the mother.

The state also requires pre-procedure counseling that includes information designed to discourage abortion.

There is a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion can be done.

There is a prohibition against the use of telemedicine for medication (or, non-surgical) abortion.

The state requires that in the case of a minor seeking an abortion that both parents, a legal guardian or judge consent prior to the procedure

Before getting an abortion, patients must have an ultrasound and be given the option of viewing the images.

Under state law, there is currently no public funding for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in danger.

There are also restrictions on private insurance payments for abortion.

Kansas also bans a late-pregnancy method of abortion known medically as dilation and extraction but often referred to by abortion opponents as “partial birth abortion.”

There is also a ban on abortions for sex-selection reasons.

In addition, there are restrictions and requirements for abortion providers.

Does Kansas make exceptions for rape, incest or preserving the life of the pregnant person?

Although nearly all abortions are banned at 22 weeks, there are exceptions for cases where carrying a pregnancy to term could have severe health consequences.

Kansas does not have a trigger law, like Missouri’s, which imposed a near-total ban on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

How common is abortion in Kansas?

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment keeps data on the number of abortions performed in the state. This data does not include miscarriages, which are sometimes referred to as “spontaneous abortions.”

According to the most recent data, there were 7,849 abortions in the state in 2021, about 4.1% more than in 2020.

The number of abortions recorded in Kansas has been going up in recent years but is much lower than the totals recorded in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when there were more than 12,000 abortions in some years.

Who is getting abortions in Kansas?

State data shows the vast majority of the procedures were done on patients 20 to 35 years old.

Six abortions were reported on patients under 14 years old, 11 on 14-year-olds, 33 on 15-year-olds and 152 on 16- to 17-year-olds.

In addition, 85% of abortions, or 6,689, were performed on unmarried patients.

State data shows 48% of abortion patients in Kansas in 2021 were white, 26% were Black and 17% were Hispanic.

The number reported for in-state residents (3,933) was nearly the same as those performed for out-of-state residents (3,912).

At what stage are most abortions done?

The overwhelming majority take place at or before twelve weeks gestation.

Roughly 69% of abortions done in 2021 were done at less than nine weeks, with another 20.7% from nine to twelve weeks.

The remainder were done between thirteen and twenty-one weeks.

There were no abortions performed at 22 weeks or later in the state in 2021.

How common is so-called medication abortion?

Abortion induced by prescribed medications make up the majority of abortions performed in Kansas.

Nearly 68% of abortions recored in Kansas in 2021 made use of the drug mifepristone, one of two drugs commonly prescribed for the purposes of abortion.

Do people from other states come to Kansas for abortions?

The KDHE report on abortion shows that residents from four other states got abortions in Kansas in significant numbers in 2021.

The vast majority of out-of-state residents seeking abortions came from Missouri, with 3,458 total, making up 44% of the overall total.

The other states include: Texas (233), Oklahoma (137) and Arkansas (31).

No other state accounted for more than nine. The number of Kansans was 3,937.

How many abortion providers are there in Kansas?

There are four clinics including Center for Women’s Health and Planned Parenthood Comprehensive Health Center, both in Overland Park, and Trust Women South Wind Center for Women’s Health and Planned Parenthood Wichita Health Center, both in Wichita.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.