  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

5 to Try: What are the best appetizers in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🥟

The "squeaky cheese" fried cheese curds on offer at Louie's Wine Dive in Overland Park. Image via Louis' Wine Dive Instagram.

Let’s get things started on this week’s “5 to Try.” Because we’re talking appetizers.

Meal starters nowadays are as flavorful as they are varied in Johnson County.

Maybe you’re an appetizer traditionalist, ready to order some chips and queso, a heaping plate of nachos or some hot crab rangoon before your main course?

Or do you prefer some more other pre-meal delicacies? Maybe fried cheese curds? Or — if you’re looking for something less caloric — veggie spring rolls?

Quite possibly, you’re one of those diners who likes to go out just for the apps? There are several local happy hours good for that.

Whatever your preference, we want to hear your picks for best appetizers in Johnson County.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can: 

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

