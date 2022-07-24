Missouri man critically injured in rollover crash on I-435 in Shawnee

A Missouri man has been critically injured in a rollover crash that occurred Sunday morning in Shawnee.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that at about 8:35 a.m., a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser was northbound on Interstate 435 just south of the Renner Road bridge.

Troopers say the vehicle was driving at a “high rate of speed” in the right lane when it began swerving back and forth in the lane and onto the shoulder.

“Vehicle 1 left the roadway to the right,” the Highway Patrol’s online crash log says. “Driver attempted to correct course but was unable to and the vehicle rolled two to three times.”

The Highway Patrol has identified the driver as John Daniel Parra, 25, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Troopers say Parra was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected as the vehicle rolled.

Shawnee and Lenexa firefighters, along with paramedics from Johnson County Med-Act responded to the scene and transported Parra to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Troopers say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Northbound I-435 was down to one lane as Troopers investigated the crash. All lanes reopened to normal traffic just before 10 a.m.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.