Prairie Village Police search for suspect in armed robbery at Hy-Vee gas station on State Line

Prairie Village Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed a Hy-Vee gas station on Sunday morning.

What happened? Police say they received a 911 call regarding an armed robbery at the Hy-Vee gas station, 7720 State Line Road, at 7:21 a.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation found that one man entered the store, showed a handgun to the clerk and demanded money.

The suspect left the scene in a black Chevy Tahoe, according to investigators.

Details: A police statement describes the suspect as a Black male of “small build,” about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with long black hair.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a blue beanie, black facemask, black windbreaker jacket, tan pants and gray tennis shoes.

Tips? Anyone with tips or possible information about this incident is asked to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868, or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.