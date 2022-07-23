Your Community: End-of-Summer Reading celebration

Johnson County Library dove into the Oceans of Possibilities this summer with youth-centered programs and contests. In June, participants enjoyed storytimes, youth book clubs, author and illustrator Ben Clanton, author and poet Allan Wolf, Special Feature Storytime with Deborah Lee Rose, 123 Andres Live!, a penguin encounter with the Kansas City Zoo, and Juneteenth programs and offerings. The fun continued in July with storyteller Priscilla Howe, Mad Science and Martika Daniels’ circus variety show. The Library also brought back the ever popular Read to a Dog with Pets for Life. With so much to be proud of, Johnson County Library is finishing in style with an End of Summer Reading celebration.

On Friday, July 29, join Johnson County Library for an outdoor End-of-Summer Reading Celebration. Bring the family to enjoy an evening in the park. Festivities start at 7 p.m. Celebrate a summer of reading with live music, activities and a showing of the movie “Finding Nemo” on the big screen as the sun goes down at Thompson Park in downtown Overland Park. Downtown Overland Park Partnership has provided the following map for parking, and emphasized the availability of free parking in the parking garage at 81st and Marty.

7:00 p.m.

Mr. Stinky Feet

STEM activity by The Museum at Prairiefire

8:00 p.m.

Local Music Artist: Danielle Ate the Sandwich

9:00 p.m. (dusk)

Movie: Finding Nemo

The Library will have an outreach table where community members can register for library cards, as well as some swag (fans and glowsticks) and book giveaways.

Johnson County Library’s Summer Reading Program is an initiative that aims to promote reading and literacy to kids and families. The Library promotes reading and literacy by offering access to books, programs and presenters during the summer months to help encourage our community to keep reading and reduce summer slide. Research shows that kids who don’t practice reading skills during times when school is not in session can lose gains in ability made the previous academic year.

Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of fun for the whole family! No registration required, visit jocolibrary.org/summerreading for more information.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom