Your daily planner: Friday, July 22

Someone "bubbled" the fountain outside Lenexa City Hall earlier this week, putting soap in the water, causing this sudsy overflow. Submitted photo.

Give it a rest, Johnson County, because today is National Hammock Day! Kyle here, helping you get your weekend started.

Forecast: 🥵 High: 100, Low: 77. A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m., with the heat index expected to climb to 103 or higher. 

Weekend outlook: Saturday: ☀️, High: 102, Low: 82. This is when the current heat wave is expected to peak. Sunday: 🌤️, High: 99, Low: 72. More sun and heat with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. 

Diversions

  • Enjoy Lenexa’s Movie in the Park with a post-dusk showing of the ’90s kids classic “Free Willy.” The event is free and will also feature yard games and live music beforehand starting at 7 p.m. Find out more info.
  • If you can stand the heat, global signing star Josh Groban performs at Starlight tonight at 7 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $72.
  • The All-Star Break is over and the Royals are back on the field tonight, starting a weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch tonight is at 7:10 p.m., and there are fireworks after the game. Available tickets start at $12.
  • On the pitch, Sporting KC hosts LAFC on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park. Tickets start at $34.

Noteworthy

  • The city of Leawood is hosting a e-recycling and shredding this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on the north side of Town Center Plaza. Residents can drop off items like old cellphones, laptops and gaming devices, though some specialty items, like HDTVs, may require a fee to be paid on site. Find out more here.
  • The Johnson County Mental Health Center and its #ZeroReasonsWhy campaign have been recognized with an award from the National Association of Counties. The grassroots, teen-led campaign began in 2018 as a way to encourage productive conservations to remove the stigma of mental health challenges.
  • Kansas City Monarchs icon Buck O’Neil will be posthumously inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend. O’Neil was a long-time champion for Black ballplayers and a well-known spokesperson for the game later in his life. [KCUR]

