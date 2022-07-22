Your daily planner: Friday, July 22

Give it a rest, Johnson County, because today is National Hammock Day! Kyle here, helping you get your weekend started.
Forecast: 🥵 High: 100, Low: 77. A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m., with the heat index expected to climb to 103 or higher.
Weekend outlook: Saturday: ☀️, High: 102, Low: 82. This is when the current heat wave is expected to peak. Sunday: 🌤️, High: 99, Low: 72. More sun and heat with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Diversions
- Enjoy Lenexa’s Movie in the Park with a post-dusk showing of the ’90s kids classic “Free Willy.” The event is free and will also feature yard games and live music beforehand starting at 7 p.m. Find out more info.
- If you can stand the heat, global signing star Josh Groban performs at Starlight tonight at 7 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $72.
- The All-Star Break is over and the Royals are back on the field tonight, starting a weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch tonight is at 7:10 p.m., and there are fireworks after the game. Available tickets start at $12.
- On the pitch, Sporting KC hosts LAFC on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park. Tickets start at $34.
Noteworthy
- The city of Leawood is hosting a e-recycling and shredding this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on the north side of Town Center Plaza. Residents can drop off items like old cellphones, laptops and gaming devices, though some specialty items, like HDTVs, may require a fee to be paid on site. Find out more here.
- The Johnson County Mental Health Center and its #ZeroReasonsWhy campaign have been recognized with an award from the National Association of Counties. The grassroots, teen-led campaign began in 2018 as a way to encourage productive conservations to remove the stigma of mental health challenges.
- Kansas City Monarchs icon Buck O’Neil will be posthumously inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend. O’Neil was a long-time champion for Black ballplayers and a well-known spokesperson for the game later in his life. [KCUR]
