SMSD News: Time for online verification and enrollment!

We hope students and families have enjoyed a wonderful summer. It may be hard to believe, but it is time to prepare for the next school year. This column includes helpful details about:

Back-to-School Forms (Online Verification)

How to complete enrollment if you are new to the district

How to apply for free and reduced meals

How to enroll in Pre-Kindergarten and free, full-day Kindergarten

Back-to-School Forms:

Back-to-school forms (Online Verification Forms) are now online, and they need to be reviewed and signed with an electronic signature. The process should take only about 5 minutes to complete!

SMSD families can verify enrollment by following these steps:

Visit smsd.org .

In the top navigation bar, click on “ Skyward ” and log in to your account.

Under “Home” you will see “2022-2023 Student Annual Online Verification.”

There you will find directions that walk you through the entire process.

Do you have more questions?

If you do not have an account yet, or if you have questions, you may contact your child’s school office after July 26, 2022 to inquire about setting up account access.

Click here to find your school, and click on the school link for contact information at the bottom of the school website.

If you are unsure what school your child will attend, click here to use our school finder or view boundary maps.

Updated Information for 2022-23 – Child Nutrition Meal Program Application

Families are encouraged to complete an application for free or reduced priced meals as part of Online Verification. The link to the Child Nutrition Meal Program Application is available on Skyward or can be found on School Cafe. Families do need to create a School Cafe account if they do not already have one. A paper application is available. Click here for more information.

Applying and qualifying for free and reduced meal benefits not only assists families but also our district in the upcoming year. For qualifying families, this can include meals at a free or reduced cost, and free/reduced instructional resources fees, transportation fees, or Pre-K enrollment fees. The application also generates additional state funds for schools.

Families are encouraged to complete a Consent for Disclosure form in Skyward , which gives SMSD Food Service permission to share a child’s eligibility status information with the programs families designate on the consent form.

Do not complete the application if you are Directly Certified to receive free meals. If you receive state assistance and have not received a notification of eligibility, call the SMSD Food Service office before completing a meal program application.

If you have any questions, please contact your school office. School offices open on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Enroll in Pre-K or Kindergarten

The Shawnee Mission School District is now enrolling Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten students for the 2022-2023 school year!

Pre-K and Kindergarten students in SMSD explore, imagine, and discover unlimited possibilities for their future. Everyone in the community is encouraged to share the following information with any families who have a child who is Pre-K or Kindergarten age.

Click here to learn more about Pre-Kindergarten in the SMSD.

Click here to learn more about Kindergarten.

How to Enroll

Online enrollment for Pre-K and Kindergarten is open now. Click here for enrollment links.

Please note that the application must be completed on a desktop or laptop computer or a tablet. It will not work on a mobile phone. If applicants do not have access to one of these devices, they are encouraged to make an appointment to enroll in person. For K-12 enrollment, please contact your area school. For Pre-K enrollment, please contact the Early Childhood department at 913-993-6441.

Online enrollment:

Allows families to complete the enrollment application for Pre-Kindergarten or Kindergarten

Reserves a spot for Pre-Kindergarten families

Allows the district to begin to plan to welcome our incoming early learners to our schools.

Click here for more information about enrolling in Pre-K and Kindergarten in the SMSD.

We look forward to welcoming students to the 2022-2023 school year. We are #OneShawneeMission!