Police search for teenage suspects after Overland Park shooting leaves 2 teens injured

Overland Park Police are investigating after two people were shot outside an apartment complex Thursday evening.
What happened? Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for the police department, says officers were called to the Sheridan Ridge Townhomes in the 8400 block of Carter Street at about 5:30 p.m.
- Arriving officers found two people, one man and one woman, injured by the gunfire.
- Lacy says both victims are 18 to 19 years old and were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Other details: The shooting happened in a grassy area behind one of the townhouse buildings.
- Lacy confirms that one unit in the building was damaged by gunfire. No one inside that townhome was injured.
Police search for suspects: Police are looking for two suspects whom Lacy described as African-American males also in their late teens.
- Lacy says one suspect was wearing a red and black hoodie, and the other was wearing a dark-colored hoodie.
- Both suspects were armed with handguns and were last seen running east towards Grant Street.
The investigation: Police set a large perimeter on Thursday evening to search for the suspects in the neighborhood. No one was located during the search.
- The Kansas Highway Patrol had at least one trooper in the area and offered their helicopter to assist, but the search was called off before the helicopter could arrive.
- Lacy says investigators believe that all four people involved in the incident — the two who were shot and the two alleged suspects — know each other, but the two shooting victims both claimed not to know the men who shot them.
Tips: Police continue investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call them at 913-890-1360 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
