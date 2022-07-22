Police search for teenage suspects after Overland Park shooting leaves 2 teens injured

Overland Park Police are investigating after two people were shot outside an apartment complex Thursday evening.

What happened? Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for the police department, says officers were called to the Sheridan Ridge Townhomes in the 8400 block of Carter Street at about 5:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found two people, one man and one woman, injured by the gunfire.

Lacy says both victims are 18 to 19 years old and were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Other details: The shooting happened in a grassy area behind one of the townhouse buildings.

Lacy confirms that one unit in the building was damaged by gunfire. No one inside that townhome was injured.

Police search for suspects: Police are looking for two suspects whom Lacy described as African-American males also in their late teens.

Lacy says one suspect was wearing a red and black hoodie, and the other was wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Both suspects were armed with handguns and were last seen running east towards Grant Street.

The investigation: Police set a large perimeter on Thursday evening to search for the suspects in the neighborhood. No one was located during the search.

The Kansas Highway Patrol had at least one trooper in the area and offered their helicopter to assist, but the search was called off before the helicopter could arrive.

Lacy says investigators believe that all four people involved in the incident — the two who were shot and the two alleged suspects — know each other, but the two shooting victims both claimed not to know the men who shot them.

Tips: Police continue investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call them at 913-890-1360 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).