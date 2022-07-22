5 (more) to Try: Post readers pick best ice cream in Johnson County this summer 🍦🍨

Happy Friday, Johnson County!

With a heat wave looming over this weekend, what better way to stay cool and enjoy a day off than with a couple of scoops of ice cream? This week, we asked Post readers to pick their favorite ice cream shops in Johnson County.

This is an updated list from the “5 to Try” on ice cream we did last year. If you don’t see your favorite ice cream spots on this list, check out the summer 2021 which has five other stores here.

This summer’s new list has some locally-owned favorites to a specific summertime flavor at a national chain. Whatever your pleasure, everyone in the family should be able to find a sweet snack this weekend.

Let’s get into this week’s recommendations.

CHILL in the Village

The top recommendation from Post readers this time around: CHILL in the Village, a frozen yogurt and ice cream shop at the Shops of Prairie Village.

Family-owned, CHILL in the Village serves up cookie sandwiches, malts, smoothies and boba. Flavors include cherry amaretto, rush hour (a coffee base with chocolate covered espresso beans) and the ultimate peanut butter brownie ice cream.

“We love CHILL,” Post reader Jennifer Krause wrote. “There’s boba tea, chocolate peanut butter and dairy-free options that suit everyone in my family! The best part is running into your friends when you go in.”

CHILL in the Village is open daily from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 6966 Mission Road.

Summer Salt Ice Cream Company at Ranch Mart North

Summer Salt Ice Cream Company, a Prairie Village-based shop, is another fan favorite in Johnson County.

The new Ranch Mart North location in Leawood is walk-up only and is next door to Hallmark and Cosentino’s Price Chopper.

Leawood’s Summer Salt still offers all the flavors from the original Prairie Village shop, where the ice cream is made and then sent off down the road to the new store.

Summer Salt offers a number of flavors like strawberry rhubarb and lavender honey — as well as vegan and gluten-free options.

“Love this local ice cream gem,” Alec Bartz wrote. “No better place in KC to get your ice cream fix. They always have awesome flavors.”

Summer Salt in Leawood is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Alex and Emily’s Ice Cream Parlor

Located inside Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park, Alex and Emily’s Ice Cream Parlor offers farmstead patrons a sweet, cold treat after a day of outdoor activities.

Named after The Hoffman Family Foundation’s grandchildren, this ice cream shop aims to transport guests back to the early 1900s when the parlor originally existed in Spring Hill, according to The Arts and Recreation Foundation of Overland Park.

“It’s a nice, cool treat after visiting the animals,” Post reader Andrew Starr said.

The ice cream shop serves a few flavors including chocolate, cookies and cream, rainbow sherbet and strawberry. A worker told the Post that a favorite flavor among young guests is the birthday cake ice cream.

Alex and Emily’s Ice Cream Parlor is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the farmstead season, which runs from April 1 to October 31.

Bingbox KCOP

This Leawood dessert shop actually serves up Korean snow cream, which Bingbox’s website calls a “healthier, lighter alternative to traditional ice cream or frozen yogurt.”

Bingbox uses instant freeze technology to make its snow cream, according to its Facebook page. Flavors like honeydew, mango, lychee and milk tea are all on the menu.

It doesn’t stop at snow cream, though. Bingbox also serves boba tea and soft serve.

Visit Bingbox at 4937 W. 119th Street from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Baskin-Robbins’ lemon custard ice cream

A national chain made the cut this time with a specific recommendation.

From Post reader Jane Clark: “I suggest [Baskin-Robbins’] Lemon Custard. In the past, they had it available ONLY in the summer months. Pleased to say it’s available year round now.”

There are a few Baskin-Robbins in Johnson County, including one in Mission and in Overland Park.

The traditional house of “31 flavors” offers everything from black walnut to cherries jubilee and everything in between.