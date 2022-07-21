Your insurance: Back-to school coverage questions answered

This time of year, the agency starts to receive questions from parents of university aged students as they plan back to school activities and look for housing. We’ll try to answer a few of the more common questions below.

Do I need a renter’s policy or does my homeowner’s policy cover my child automatically?

If your child is a full-time student and is considered a resident of the household, most homeowner’s policies would extend the same liability coverage you have on your homeowner’s policy to them while away at school. In addition, the policy usually provides up to 10% of the policy’s personal property amount for their belongings while at a temporary residence. Both of those are usually at no additional cost but an endorsement adding the additional address may be required.

What are the advantages of a renter’s policy for my child attending school?

While homeowner’s policies may automatically extend coverage to a child away at school, some leasing offices or landlords may require a separate policy. A separate renter’s policy is worth considering as it would have a much lower deductible (usually $500) compared to the parent’s homeowner’s policy. In addition, if the student needed to file a claim, it would be isolated from the parent’s insurance record. A renter’s policy is also extremely affordable and can usually be obtained for less than $150 for an entire year.

What about valuable items like a laptop or bicycle?

Laptops and bicycles are some of the most commonly lost or stolen items on campus. If your child has an expensive laptop for example, it can be insured either on your homeowner’s policy or on a separate policy with a $0 deductible. Typical costs are usually around $50 a year for a $2,000 item.

What discounts are available for students away at school?

A “distant student” discount may be available on your auto insurance policy but only if your child will not be taking a vehicle with them while attending school. That discount will allow them to remain on your policy but still take advantage of a discount for reduced driving.

If your student has a “B” average or higher (or GPA equivalent) you can still take advantage of a good-student discount as long as they are a full-time student.

The number one thing your student can do to contribute to keeping family insurance costs down is to maintain a good driving record and practice safe driving habits.

Working with families as their trusted insurance advisor is what we do every day. Connect with us for an insurance review or to discuss coverage for your child attending school.