Your daily planner: Thursday, July 21

Good morning, friends! Leah here welcoming you to a bright, hot and sunny day in Johnson County. Here’s the latest.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 101, Low: 72. Sunny and hot conditions with a light SSW breeze.

Diversions

The Dino O’Dell Concert takes place at 10 a.m. today at Highland View Park, 9200 W. 151st St. in Overland Park. Get your song and dance on at this free children’s concert.

This is the second and final day for Day Out with Frank and Ella – Cowboys at Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm at 1200 E. Kansas City Road in Olathe. This family-friendly event gives children the chance to see what life as a cowboy was like in the 1870s. Registration details here.

Today is the opening date for the Overland Park Police Department's school supply drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Target, 12200 Blue Valley Parkway. Other dates are July 23, 25 and 26. Event details, including a list of suggested donations, are here.

Public Agenda

The Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees meets tonight at 5 p.m. The board will consider several recommendations out of its Committee of the Whole, such as adjustments to the college’s key performance indicators, and modifications to the college’s accounting reserves and debt management policies. Agenda here.

The Lenexa Skate Park Community Design Workshop takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Thompson Barn, 11184 Lackman Road. Project and event details here.

Overland Park's Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. with plans to consider a Sudden Opportunity Request from Friends of JCDS, a local nonprofit that works to renovate homes for affordable, accessible housing for residents with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. Agenda here.

