JoCo homeowners can get money back for sustainable yard projects — Here’s how

There’s still a lot of summer left, Johnson County — leaving ample time for home improvement projects.

If you’re undertaking a DIY endeavor especially around your yard this summer, you may consider getting some money back if it’s an eco-friendly addition like a rain barrel, native plantings or a compost bin.

There are several Johnson County cities that offer reimbursements for such projects through city or county-sponsored programs.

But to be clear, the programs in this story are specifically yard-related and differ from other local sustainability grant programs that reimburse residents for things like solar panel installations.

Contain the Rain JoCo: The Johnson County Stormwater Management Program developed Contain the Rain in Johnson County as a way to reimburse most residents who install sustainable, stormwater beneficial solutions in their yards, according to the county’s website.

Certain projects “help ‘contain the rain’ where it falls” and reduces the amount of stormwater that goes into drains, which carries pollutants to natural bodies of water.

The types of projects that qualify for reimbursement through this program include rain barrels, native trees and rain gardens.

Residents can be eligible for up to 50% reimbursement for the cost of installation and materials for one of these projects.

Most Johnson County cities — including Fairway, Leawood, Lenexa, Merriam, Mission, Overland Park, Prairie Village, Roeland Park, Shawnee and Westwood — participate in the Contain the Rain JoCo program.

This means residents can work with their city on reimbursements for stormwater management projects. Click on your city’s name above to learn more about how to apply for a potential reimbursement.

Where to start: If you’re interested in doing something sustainable in your yard but don’t know where to begin, you can visit the website for Bridging the Gap, an organization focused on sustainability in Kansas City.

In fact, Bridging the Gap is hosting a “Contain the Rain” workshop at Johnson County Community College this Saturday, July 23, at 9 a.m.

The event will be an overview of ways residents can “help capture stormwater and mitigate run-off” on their properties.

You can register online here for the free event, which will be held in the Regnier Center Building on JCCC’s campus in room 101.

Other local eco-friendly reimbursement programs: In addition to the county’s “Contain the Rain” program, both Roeland Park and Lenexa offer reimbursements for other environmentally friendly home projects.