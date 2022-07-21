Lenexa could soon become last big JoCo city to put public meeting videos online

The Lenexa City Council may soon be joining Johnson County’s other larger cities in providing recordings of their regular meetings online.

Why it matters: Among Johnson County’s largest cities, Lenexa is the only one that currently does not either livestream its city council meetings or put videos of its council proceedings online after they’re done, though they are available to the public through an open records request.

Overland Park, Olathe, Prairie Village, Shawnee and Leawood all livestream their city council meetings on their YouTube channels or city websites.

Lenexa currently does provide audio clips of meetings on request, but staff members said those requests are infrequent.

What’s new? Councilmembers discussed a staff recommendation during a Committee of the Whole meeting last week that the city begin contract negotiations with Swagit Productions LLC of Dallas – the same company that currently records and indexes meetings online for Overland Park.

An agreement with Swagit would allow video and audio equipment to be installed this fall, with the goal of a first recorded meeting on January 3.

The cost: The proposal would cost the city $72,000 for one-time purchase and installation of equipment, plus yearly expenses of $16,000 for archiving and camera work, which would be done by a Swagit employee working remotely. Closed captioning would cost $5,500 a year.

The details: The end product would look similar to Overland Park’s, with agenda items bookmarked to the spot in the video where they are discussed.

That proposal covers the cost of recording the city council’s two regular meetings a month.

Those recordings would be available online the next day but would not be streamed live as they happen. The recording also would not cover council Committee of the Whole meetings or planning commission meetings.

What they’re saying: The recommendation to the committee came about because of discussion at an earlier council retreat. At the committee meeting, council members did not take a vote but generally were positive about pursuing the contract.

Councilmember Tom Nolte said he was surprised at the price, calling it “amazingly affordable.” However he remains a skeptic: “I’m still not in favor of the issue. I still think it’s the rights and responsibilities of the citizens to appear.”

Recording the council meetings is liable to change things, he said: “It will change who sits in these seats and how they present themselves and it will change who comes into this chamber. Last time we had comments from the floor. I’m sure that guy would have loved to have played that again and again when he got home.”

Councilmember Melanie Arroyo said she’s been looking forward to discussing this issue, saying, “I share some similar concerns with how that’s going to bring some changes. But ultimately I really feel strongly about how accessibility and inclusivity are going to be very important.”

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.