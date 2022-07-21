1 person dead following Lenexa wreck involving three vehicles, including motorcycle

One person has died following an apparent three-vehicle crash on 87th Street Parkway at Maurer Road in Lenexa.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection at about 10:16 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a motorcycle crash.

Lenexa Fire arrived and reported one person deceased at 10:19 p.m.

Two officers from the police department’s traffic safety unit were called in from off-duty to investigate and map the crash scene.

Police closed 87th Street Parkway from Bourgade Avenue west to Interstate 435 as they investigated the crash.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene and were seen cooperating with the investigation. No other injuries were reported.

The intersection reopened at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday.

Check back with this report for updates as more details become available.