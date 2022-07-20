Your daily planner: Wednesday, July 20

Kyle here with another mid-week edition of the planner. Stay cool out there JoCo!

Forecast: ☀️ High: 94, Low: 70. Enjoy the *relative* lull in extreme heat today because we could hit triple digits the rest of the week.

Public Agenda

of the Overland Park City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will, among other items, review proposed tax increment financing for the next phase of the Promontory development on Metcalf Avenue. The Mission City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will discuss potentially moving up the timeline of work to be done on a stretch of 55th Street, with construction set to start next year, if approved.

Noteworthy