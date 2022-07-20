Your daily planner: Wednesday, July 20

Kyle here with another mid-week edition of the planner. Stay cool out there JoCo!
Forecast: ☀️ High: 94, Low: 70. Enjoy the *relative* lull in extreme heat today because we could hit triple digits the rest of the week.
Public Agenda
- The Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee of the Overland Park City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will, among other items, review proposed tax increment financing for the next phase of the Promontory development on Metcalf Avenue.
- The Mission City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will discuss potentially moving up the timeline of work to be done on a stretch of 55th Street, with construction set to start next year, if approved.
Noteworthy
- The Prairie Village man who faces a DWI charge after landing a small plane on I-70 in Missouri last week has had multiple traffic violation in the past, according to court records. Most recently, the 35-year-old was pulled over by the Missouri Highway Patrol in 2017 for speeding and registration violation. [The Kansas City Star]
- Outgoing Johnson County Chair Ed Eilert has endorsed his fellow county commissioner Shirley Allenbrand in her bid for the chair’s seat that Eilert is vacating. Allenbrand’s campaign announced Eilert’s endorsement on Monday. Allenbrand’s name will appear alongside three other contestants on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, including Charlotte O’Hara, Mike Kelly and Ken Selzer.
- The city of Merriam is offering a citywide tree sale for its residents. Orders are due by Aug. 19.
