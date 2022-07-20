Police, FBI look for Shawnee bank robbery suspect who drove away on motorcycle

The FBI is investigating after a man held up a bank near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Goddard Street in eastern Shawnee on Wednesday.

FBI Kansas City Public Affairs Specialist Bridget Patton says the robbery happened at about 4:45 p.m. at the First Interstate Bank, 10610 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

“Male suspect fled bank with an undisclosed amount of currency,” Patton said in an emailed news release. “At this time, there are no surveillance photos to be released.”

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the suspect showed the teller a handgun and demanded money. The man then left eastbound towards Interstate 35 on a blue motorcycle.

Shawnee police responded to the bank and checked the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him.

FBI agents began arriving at the bank around 5:30 p.m.

No other details have been released.

