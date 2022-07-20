Overland Park Farmers Market leads Internet poll as America’s ‘favorite farmers market’ — How you can vote

Overland Park Farmers Market is a fan favorite in Johnson County, between launching the start of eateries like Taco Naco KC or supplying local restaurants like Story. in Prairie Village.

What’s new: Now, the 60-year-old market is vying for the title of America’s “favorite farmers market” in an online vote put on in part by the American Farmland Trust.

With more than 2,000 votes in its favor right now, the OP Farmers Market is currently in first place not only in the state of Kansas, but also in the broader Midwest category and also leads all vote-getters in the entire U.S.

Why it matters: Kristina Stanley, Overland Park’s recreation supervisor, said this is the first time OPFM has ever participated in the “favorite farmers’ market” competition.

While it would be an honor to win, Stanley said, just being in the lead right now is already a testament to the farmers market’s culture, reputation and product.

More than 90 vendors serve the community during the market season each week, Stanley said.

The city is currently in the midst of launching the process to take residents’ input on redesigning the market pavilion area in downtown Overland Park, with the possibility of an enclosed market space that could be open year-round.

Key quote: “I think we are near the top right now because people love this market and recognize the value we offer this community,” Stanley said. “We became a destination spot that offered unique experiences and a hot spot for people to live, work and play. The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is the focal point and heart of this vibrant and diverse neighborhood where all are welcome.”

Contest details: The 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration, hosted by American Farmland Trust and Farmers Market Coalition, is a national competition among more than 7,000 farmers markets across the U.S.

It’s aim is to highlight the work and “vital role” of farmers markets in local communities, according to the 2022 competition’s website.

The list of markets “is the largest, most comprehensive listing of farmers markets in the” U.S., with markets of every size in all types of communities.

The eventual first place winner receives a $5,000 award that can go towards marketing, communication or other market needs, according to the website.

Stanley said the $5,000 reward would be crucial to help bring more people to the market all season rather than just the summer.

How to vote: To vote for Overland Park Farmers Market in “favorite farmers market” contest, visit this website. Voting remains open until Sept. 19.