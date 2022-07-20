Leawood Chamber of Commerce looking for new CEO as former president begins new educational role

The Leawood Chamber of Commerce will soon be under new leadership. Kevin Jeffries, former CEO and president, stepped down from the role to take a position at De Soto’s Unified School District 232.

The chamber is conducting a search for a new chief executive officer and president.

Jeffries’ plans for his new role: Jeffries served as the Chamber’s president for more than 20 years and was the first person to ever fill the role.

In his next role, Jeffries will help with the school district’s Real-World Learning Program — which places students in hands-on industry working environments, like internships and apprenticeships.

Jeffries began in his new role July 5.

Key quote: “We have appreciated Kevin’s vision in cultivating a thriving business landscape in Leawood,” said Teresa Stewart, chair of the Chamber’s board of directors. “His hard work has resulted in great development across the city, and our members and partners have benefitted from his leadership.”

What the position entails: The Chamber of Commerce’s president and CEO oversees development and implementation of policy.

The role includes recommending action to the Chamber’s Board of Directors and the city-partnered Leawood Economic Development Council.

The hiring salary range listed on the Chamber’s website is $100,000 to $140,000.

Some of the preferred qualifications and prerequisites include five years or more in Chamber of Commerce leadership, strong networking skills and a Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business or planning.

What’s next? Although he has started his new position, Jeffries will stay on as an advisor to the Chamber for the rest of the year.