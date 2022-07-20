‘No end in sight’ for extreme heat in JoCo, several 100-degree days expected in KC this week

It’s heating up, Johnson County — and the heat isn’t going anywhere.

Bigger picture: Extreme heat isn’t just hitting Johnson County, the Kansas City region or even the U.S. for that matter.

The United Kingdom hit record-breaking temperatures of 104 degrees on Tuesday, Axios reports. This is part of a larger European heat wave.

Studies show climate change is causing “heat waves to be hotter than they otherwise would have been, as well as more frequent and longer-lasting,” Axios reports.

The local impact: Kansas City could see four days this week alone hit 100 degrees, which is more 100 degree days than the last nine years combined, NWS Kansas City tweeted on July 17.

NWS Kansas City tweeted on July 18 that “above normal temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of the month.”

Temperatures are expected to hit 100 degrees or more the next few days in Johnson County, according to NWS seven-day forecast.

Extreme heat led the city of Shawnee to cancel several outdoor events this week like Moonlight Market on Thursday and the city’s farmers market on Saturday.

How can I stay safe in the heat? The Post spoke with Brent Pesel, a NWS Kansas City meteorologist, about staying safe during this heat wave. Pesel gave the following tips about how to beat the heat this summer:

Stay inside if possible, or at least limit your time outside during the middle of the day.

If you want to do some yard work or outdoor exercise, try to schedule these outdoor activities in the early morning or near sunset when temperatures aren’t as warm.

Stay hydrated, regularly apply sunscreen and wear light, loose fitting clothing, too.

If you have to be outside for work, take regular breaks in either the shade or air conditioning.

Additionally, stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids if you work outside.

Check on those who might be more vulnerable to heat, like those who might not have properly functioning or access to air conditioning.

Those who plan to attend outdoor events need to take the heat into consideration and drink lots of water.

What about my pets? Pesel said pet safety during extreme heat is similar to that of human safety.