Your daily planner: Tuesday, July 19

Good morning, Johnson County!! Leah here welcoming you to another HOT HOT HOT Tuesday. Here’s the latest we’ve got for you.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 101, Low: 72. Light south winds and dangerously high temperatures. A heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Diversions
- Legendary rock-n-roll bands Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are hitting the stage at the Kauffman Stadium today. Parking opens at 1:30 p.m., gates open at 3:30 p.m., and the show begins at 4:30 p.m. Tickets and concert information here.
- The MLB All-Star game starts at 7 p.m. tonight. KC Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi makes his first All-Star appearance — as a reserve — in the game. Watch on Fox or listen on ESPN radio.
- Let Buddy tell you all about the four basic food groups — and come watch the Christmas film “Elf” in the heat of summer at Theatre in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park. The movie plays on the big screen at 8 p.m. under the stars. Details here.
Public Agenda
- The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to consider rezoning and preliminary plan for the city’s new justice center at Prairie Star Parkway and Britton Road, as well as rezoning and preliminary plans for Reflections office and apartment developments at 93rd Street and Renner Boulevard.
Noteworthy
- Voter registration is up more than 1,000% in Kansas since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to Vote.org. Some local election officials expect voter turnout for the August 2 primary to be as high as 45%. [Fox 4]
- Recently-appointed Blue Valley school board member Jan Kessinger was sworn in at the board’s Monday night meeting. He is filling the vacated seat left by board member Amy Tysseling, who resigned in May
- I-435 from Metcalf to State Line Road will have nightly lane closures starting tonight. Work takes place nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.