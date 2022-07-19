Your daily planner: Tuesday, July 19

Good morning, Johnson County!! Leah here welcoming you to another HOT HOT HOT Tuesday. Here’s the latest we’ve got for you.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 101, Low: 72. Light south winds and dangerously high temperatures. A heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Diversions

Legendary rock-n-roll bands Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are hitting the stage at the Kauffman Stadium today. Parking opens at 1:30 p.m., gates open at 3:30 p.m., and the show begins at 4:30 p.m. Tickets and concert information here.

The MLB All-Star game starts at 7 p.m. tonight. KC Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi makes his first All-Star appearance — as a reserve — in the game. Watch on Fox or listen on ESPN radio.

Let Buddy tell you all about the four basic food groups — and come watch the Christmas film "Elf" in the heat of summer at Theatre in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park. The movie plays on the big screen at 8 p.m. under the stars. Details here.

Public Agenda

The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to consider rezoning and preliminary plan for the city’s new justice center at Prairie Star Parkway and Britton Road, as well as rezoning and preliminary plans for Reflections office and apartment developments at 93rd Street and Renner Boulevard.

Noteworthy