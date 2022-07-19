Shawnee Mission bond projects making progress — See how far along work is at your school

Shawnee Mission is making progress on several major construction projects, including nearing the completion of a brand-new Westwood View Elementary, that were part of the district’s bond issue that voters approved in January 2021.

The background: In January 2021, voters approved a $264 million bond issue with nearly 70% support.

The bond measure laid out several building projects districtwide, the most notable of which were the complete rebuilding of five elementary schools.

Elementary school rebuilds: The largest project nearing completion is the building of a new Westwood View Elementary School.

The school, now located at 4935 Belinder Avenue on the site of the former Entercom radio studios, is expected to be completed in time for the 2022-23 school year.

The rebuilding of John Diemer and Pawnee Elementary are also currently underway, but those schools are not anticipated to reopen until early 2023 and summer 2023, respectively.

Where are the other projects? Shawnee Mission is also nearing completion on the following projects, according to a district news release:

A three-story addition at Indian Woods Middle School

A remodel of the commons area at Shawnee Mission Northwest

The new Shawnee Mission North weight room next to the school’s field house

Upgrading security systems, playground updates and furniture replacements at schools districtwide

What projects are next: The rebuilding of both Rushton and Tomahawk elementary schools, the last of the five elementary schools to be renovated under the 2021 bond measure, is scheduled to begin next year.