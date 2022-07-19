  Juliana Garcia  - SM East

Robert Moore, former SM East baseball standout, drafted by Milwaukee Brewers

Robert Moore Arkansas Razorbacks

Robert Moore (right), a Shawnee Mission East graduate and standout for the University of Arkansas Razorback, was drafted Sunday night by the Milwaukee Brewers. Photo via Robert Moore Twitter.

The Milwaukee Brewers have drafted Robert Moore, a Shawnee Mission East graduate and son of Kansas City Royals President Dayton Moore, who went on to star at the University of Arkansas after his Lancer career.

What happened: Milwaukee selected Moore with the 72nd overall pick on Sunday night.

A stellar college career: A Leawood native, Moore has had a stellar career as a second baseman at the University of Arkansas, helping lead the Razorbacks to a College World Series appearance this year.

  • He is the only Razorback player ever to receive a college Gold Glove Award, the top position-by-position honor for defense, which he earned this year as a second baseman.
  • He was also the first Razorback in the program’s history to earn freshman All-American status in multiple seasons, according to his Arkansas team profile.

Key quote: “Thank you for taking a chance on me, Brewers,” Moore tweeted on July 17. “Tell me when and where, I’ll be there.”

What they’re saying: On Sunday and Monday, Moore and others reacted to the news on Twitter.

