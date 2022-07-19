Revised Metcalf 108 apartment plan in Overland Park to get up to $11.5M in TIF

Metcalf 108 is one step closer to completion as the Overland Park City Council on Monday approved public financing for the project.

Background: Located at Interstate 435 and Metcalf Avenue, the project began in 2017 with the building of a Staybridge Suites as its first phase.

The second phase was supposed to include an office building and parking garage next door, but Metcalf 108 Redevelopment Investors LLC ran into trouble in its search for tenants for the proposed office building during the intervening years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After months of looking, the developers of the $70 million project decided an office building wouldn’t be financially feasible and asked the city to consider a new plan with apartments instead.

In February, the city council approved a revised plan for a seven-story multi-family building of 220 units, 10% of which would be “attainable” and below market rates.

The details: The city council approved several public financing packages at the meeting, including tax increment financing, the creation of a community improvement district and economic development revenue bonds.

With the council’s approval, the project will receive up to $11.5 million from the tax increment financing reimbursement.

This is in addition to up to $1 million from the 1% sales tax from the designated community improvement district on the site.

Also, the project will get $17 million in economic development revenue bond financing for sales tax exemption on construction materials and equipment for the project.

City council’s decision: The council approved the tax increment financing project plan in a 9-3 vote.