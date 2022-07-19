Fuel leak caused vehicle fire on Johnson Drive in Merriam Tuesday morning, police say

Updated: Tuesday, July 19, 3 p.m.

Merriam Police say a fuel leak caused a vehicle fire Tuesday morning that prompted a temporary shutdown of Johnson Drive at Interstate 35 in Merriam.

What happened: Merriam Police at just after 8 a.m. Tuesday tweeted a picture of what appeared to be a minivan with flames shooting out from its undercarriage and from the area around its driver’s side back wheel.

“Car fire Johnson drive and I-35. Please avoid the area as all lanes of Johnson Drive are closed under I-35, “Merriam Police tweeted.

The image showed the minivan parked on Johnson Drive, facing west under the I-35 overpass.

Another image submitted to the Post by a person who says they know the van’s owner showed the van from the back with more flames surrounding its rear.

The latest: By 9:04 a.m., police tweeted that Johnson Drive was back open for traffic.

In an email response to questions, Maj. Chris Brokaw with Merriam PD said nobody was injured during the incident.

Brokaw said a fuel leak was the cause of the fire.

GoFundMe: Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been started by a user identifying themselves as Chris Brunner of Overland Park to raise money for the van’s owner.