  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

Jake’s Place in Shawnee gets permit to continue weekly cornhole tournaments in parking lot

The new permit allows Jake's Place on Johnson Drive to continue its weekly cornhole tournament in front of its building through November 23. Photo credit Grace Logan.

The cornhole tournament outside Jake’s Place Bar and Grill in Shawnee can continue Wednesday evenings through the fall, the Shawnee City Council has decided.

Councilmembers at a meeting Monday, July 11, gave a more formal okay in the form of a special use permit to an event that’s been running on a trial basis in front of the building for about a month without complaints.

The new permit allows the business at 12001 Johnson Drive to use seven parking spaces along the sidewalk in front of the store for cornhole play from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays.

The permit is valid through November 23.

No one spoke against the activity at a recent planning commission, and the bar has been holding the bag toss event on a smaller scale on its sidewalk for two years, a city document said.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com