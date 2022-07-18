Your daily planner: Monday, July 18

Johnson Countians, lend me your ears! It’s World Listening Day on this Monday. Kyle here to get your week started off right.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 69. An Air Quality Alert is in effect today. That means ozone levels are elevated, and residents are encouraged to avoid refueling or letting their vehicles idle. Otherwise, it’s supposed to be sunny and clear.

Important Reminder

Advanced in-person voting has begun for the August 2 primary. Registered voters can cast ballots at select polling locations or can send in ballots through the mail or drop them off at secure drop boxes. Find out more information.

Public Agenda

The Prairie Village City Counci l meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will hold a state-mandated hearing over the city’s intent to exceed its revenue neutral rate for the coming fiscal year.

l meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will hold a state-mandated hearing over the city’s intent to exceed its revenue neutral rate for the coming fiscal year. The Blue Valley School Board convenes tonight at 6 p.m. for its monthly meeting and, among other items, will discuss the district’s goals for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.

convenes tonight at 6 p.m. for its monthly meeting and, among other items, will discuss the district’s goals for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year. The Overland Park City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight and will hold a public hearing to consider a redevelopment plan and the creation of a community improvement district for an apartment project near Metcalf Avenue and 108th Street.

Noteworthy