Updates from Johnson County Community College: Connect with cultures through foreign language classes at JCCC

Proficiency in another language is a vital skill in today’s diverse world. Learning a new language is a great way to introduce new ways of thinking while also strengthening a person’s career potential. Whether a student wants to continue their foreign language learning or pick up a whole new language, JCCC offers convenient, flexible and affordable course options.

The (growing) importance of foreign languages

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), these are among the most widely spoken languages by a number of native speakers – and they’re all languages taught by the Foreign Language department at JCCC:

Chinese

Spanish

French

German

Japanese

The study of a language is much more than learning grammar and memorizing vocabulary. Thanks to expanding societies and broadened socialization, understanding other cultures and ways they communicate is becoming an important life skill.

JCCC is a great place to learn a foreign language

At JCCC, we understand the value of personalized attention. Our classes are small, so it’s easy to ask questions and make connections. We realize it can be tough to fit college classes into a busy schedule, so our Foreign Language department offers traditional on-campus classes and also “online-hybrid” classes that meet live online instead of face-to-face. We offer a variety of class times — including evenings — so you can choose a schedule that works for you. For class assistance and one-on-one help, our Academic Resource Center provides free tutoring in every language.

Many four-year colleges require a foreign language credit in order to earn a bachelor’s degree. Taking a foreign language at JCCC gives students the opportunity to earn credits at a much more affordable cost — and thanks to our many transfer agreements, those credits can transfer to another institution.

When it comes to landing a job, people fluent in more than one language are in high demand throughout a variety of industries. In fact, many employers actively seek out bilingual applicants. Learning a language tells a potential employer about the kinds of skills and abilities you possess:

Flexibility and motivation to learn and think

An appreciation of diversity

An awareness of global perspectives

The ability to interact effectively with people of different backgrounds

Learn more

Knowing a second language is not just beneficial — in many cases, it’s essential for success. JCCC provides convenient, flexible options for you to take up a second, third, or maybe even fourth language! Whatever language you choose, JCCC is here to help and support you. Learn more about our foreign language programs and enroll today.