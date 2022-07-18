Meet ‘Doodle Dood,’ the artist behind these colorful Adirondack chairs in Prairie Village that you can bid on

Evan Brown, an Overland Park-based muralist who goes by Doodle Dood, painted a piece of his “doodle-verse” for one lucky art enthusiast.

His piece, entitled Skylines and Scenic Views, is part of the Prairie Village Arts Council’s fundraiser — an Adirondack chair exhibit currently on display at Corinth Square.

About Brown: As a young child and into adolescence, Brown says he doodled in sketchbooks and margins. When he got to college at the University of Kansas — with intentions of becoming an architect — he found illustration design instead.

After an internship in Washington, D.C., showed Brown what he didn’t want out of a career, he began to hone in on his own business: Doodle Dood.

He spent about four years posting a drawing a day on his Instagram, which led him to grow a following of more than 13,000.

Slowly but surely, interest from clients started to take off. Now, Brown is being booked for art fairs and public pieces.

Brown said his work can be seen in North Kansas City, Strang Hall’s office space lobby, Parlor KC and Social in Waldo.

Recently, his Parade of Hearts statue landed the second-highest bid of $15,000, he said.

What’s the doodle-verse? The doodle-verse, a play on the word “multiverse,” is what Brown calls his vision for his hyper-focused style of artwork. He uses his doodle style to recreate elements of the real world.

Everything, from parks and buildings to city skylines, can be part of Brown’s doodle-verse, he said.

In fact, that’s the goal — to “doodle-ize” everything he can through projects, so he can leave behind a comprehensive universe for people to enjoy.

His doodle-verse work has included parts of the Kansas City skyline, including a portion painted on his Adirondack chair on display in Prairie Village.

Brown said he is also working on his own line of children’s books, which he said will be an extension of the doodle-verse and give readers a further vignette into the doodle-verse and its stories.

Key quote: “Push hard for free, because at a certain point what’s free starts to become sustainable,” Brown said, when asked to give a piece of advice to young arts entrepreneurs. “I never would have imagined that — I’m year five (into his business) and I’m making maybe a little more than a graphic designer would make for a design firm. It’s patience and persistence for sure.”

The Adirondack chair exhibit: Brown isn’t the only artist whose Adirondack chair is up for bids, though.