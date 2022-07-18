5 to Try: What’s the best ice cream in Johnson County this summer? Tell us your picks 🍨

It’s supposed to get hot in Johnson County this week. (Like, really hot.)

So for this week’s “5 to Try,” we’re returning to a classic topic to help you cool down a bit.

As we did last summer, we’re asking for our readers’ recommendations for the best ice cream in Johnson County.

There are enough options, we’re not worried about repeating picks from last year. Check out last year’s list that our readers put together and see if you can add to it.

Are there new flavors at your go-to spot? Or long-time favorites that haven’t gotten the recognition you think they deserve?

Do you like scoops in a cone or a cup? Or do you prefer a classic soft serve?

Tell us where you like to go and also give us a specific recommendation for what treat you like to get when you’re there.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

