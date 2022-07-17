Motorcyclist killed in crash on Lackman Road ramp on I-435 in Lenexa

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 35-year-old Lawrence man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Lenexa.

Emergency crews, including from Lenexa police and fire and Johnson County Med-Act, were called to the ramp from westbound Interstate 435 to Lackman Road just after 3:30 p.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash.

Firefighters arrived to report one man had been thrown from the motorcycle and had died at the scene.

Troopers have identified the man as Skylor Jo Brummer, 35.

The Highway Patrol’s online crash log says Brummer was riding a 2021 Honda CBR1000R westbound on I-435 and taking the exit ramp to Lackman Road.

“Vehicle 1 [motorcycle] went off the right side of the roadway into the grassy median where it rolled over,” the crash log says. “[Rider] was wearing a helmet and gloves, not other protective gear.”

Several witnesses to the crash stopped and spoke to investigators.

The ramp to Lackman Road reopened at about 5:40 p.m.

