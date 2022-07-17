Wreck causes traffic backup on I-35 in Merriam on Saturday, 3 people suffer minor injuries

Three people were transported by ambulance following a crash on Interstate 35 near 67th Street in Merriam on Saturday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that at about 8:30 p.m., a 2018 Ford Explorer was driving northbound in the third lane from the center median and a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was in the lane second from the center median.

“Vehicle one [Ford] was traveling at a high rate of speed, attempted an unsafe lane change, and struck vehicle two [Chevrolet],” the crash log says. “Vehicle one [Ford] then lost control and spun out, hitting the barrier wall.”

At the scene, the Ford SUV came to rest facing the wrong way on the right shoulder, against the retaining wall of the interstate.

The Chevrolet Cruze stopped on the left shoulder.

Emergency vehicles blocked the left and right lanes, causing traffic on I-35 to back up beyond the 75th Street bridge into Overland Park.

The crash log identifies the driver of the Ford SUV as a 17-year-old resident of Kansas City, Kansas. A 20-year-old man was a passenger in the SUV. Both were wearing seat belts, according to the crash log. No one from this vehicle was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Two adults and a child were inside the Chevrolet. Johnson County Med-Act transported a 12-year-old girl to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

A man and woman, both 26, were transported to Advent Health Shawnee Mission. All three are residents of Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the crash log, the adult female passenger was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers say all injuries were minor.

All lanes of the Interstate reopened at about 10:15 p.m.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.