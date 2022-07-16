Your Community: Stories come to life with Wonderbooks

Introducing Wonderbooks at Johnson County Library. Wonderbooks are children’s books with a ready-to-play audiobook already inside. Simply take one off the shelf, press play and listen as the story comes to life. It’s never been more fun to read along! Whether you and your kid crave favorite classics, a fascinating topic, or a lovely new story, talking books allow kids to engage with books visually and sonically as the book reads aloud.

Wonderbooks read to children, ask questions, and make learning fun. Discover the ready-to-play audiobook inside every Wonderbook. Then, switch to Learning Mode for literacy learning fun that fosters continual exploration of stories and comprehension. They feature a long 16-hour battery life so you can say yes when your child says, “again, again!” You can also charge them at home if you can’t get enough. Wonderbooks even feature a headphone jack for those times when you’re in the car or during quiet times.

When you’re in a Library location, look for the Wonderbook sticker on your favorite children’s books. To browse the Library collection online, go to the online catalog and click Advanced Search, scroll down to Category 1 and select Talking Books and hit search. This will populate a list of all the Wonderbooks Johnson County Library has available. Browsing through the selection, you’ll find titles like, “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” by Bill Martin with narration by Gwyneth Paltrow and Adriana Sananes, “Interrupting Chicken” by David Ezra Stein with narration by Andrew Watts, “Trains” by Amy Shields with narration by L.J. Ganser and “Corduroy” by Don Freeman with narration by Viola Davis. With hundreds of Wonderbooks to choose from, there are many topics and interests for your child to enjoy.

Wonderbooks help children hear and see words at the same time which can greatly benefit early literacy. Stop by any Johnson County Library branch or visit jocolibrary.org to find Wonderbooks today.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom