SMSD News: Job Fair on July 27

Are you interested in learning about job opportunities in the Shawnee Mission School District?

The Shawnee Mission School District is holding a Classified Job Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st Street.

This job fair will focus on non-teaching positions including:

Paraprofessionals

Food Service Assistants

Custodians, Operations and Maintenance Team

Aides

Information and Communication Technology Staff

Bus Drivers

Individuals who serve in SMSD make a difference each day by helping our students achieve their personal best. Additional benefits include:

School hours

Paid holidays

Free fitness center access

On-site health facility

Health insurance

Retirement plan

Paid sick leave

Job fair attendees will be able to learn more about available positions, walk through the application process, and complete a screening interview. Interested individuals are also welcome to apply here.

The Shawnee Mission School District looks forward to welcoming back all team members to the 2022-2023 school year soon. District leaders will gather next week for a Leadership Retreat to prepare for the new year, and school offices will reopen on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

In early August, educators new to the Shawnee Mission School District will attend the New Team Member Academy. Continuing teachers will report back on August 5 and will join in pre-service activities as they get ready to welcome students.

Our students are fortunate to have dedicated educators and a supportive community. We are One Shawnee Mission!