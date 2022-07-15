Kansas House Republican primary candidates on the issues: Medicaid expansion

Last month, we asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear Republican candidates for Kansas House of Representatives address as they compete for votes in the Aug. 2 primary election.

Based on your feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire that touches on some of the most important issues to Johnson County voters.

Each day this week, we have published the candidates’ responses to one of these five questions. You can go back and read the candidates’ responses to questions about abortion policy, election integrity, gun violence and climate change.

Below are the candidates’ responses to item #5:

Efforts to expand Medicaid in Kansas — which would give an estimated 90,000 uninsured Kansans access to the program — have gained bi-partisan support in recent years, but have failed to pass out of the state senate. Do you support Medicaid expansion in Kansas? Why or why not? If you support it, what would you do to see that the bill is passed and becomes law?

Here are the answers the Post received from the candidates:

House District 17 (parts of Lake Quivira, Lenexa and Shawnee)

Max Langston

I do not support Medicaid expansion because taxpayer-funded health insurance is state-sanctioned theft. We need to instead fight the cronyism which spikes our healthcare costs and turn to our communities to support our medical needs. Medicaid coverage of certain abortions is another good reason to oppose Medicaid expansion.

Emily Carpenter

Did not respond.

House District 19 (parts of Leawood, Overland Park and Prairie Village)

Mark Tallent

Did not respond.

Nicholas Reddell

Did not respond.