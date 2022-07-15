Kansas House Democratic primary candidates on the issues: Energy prices

The Post asked readers last month about the issues they wanted to hear Democratic candidates running for the Kansas House of Representatives address. Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire with the most important issues to Johnson County voters.

Candidates in these two Kansas House races have answered questions about important issues all week ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election. The candidate from each race with the most votes will advance to the general election in November.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one of five questions. Candidates previously answered questions about abortion policy, teacher shortages, gun violence and climate change.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the final question:

Energy prices have been a big headache this year, at least in part because we are so dependent on fossil fuels. What policies would you support at the state level to help reduce this dependency?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

District 30

Scott Perkins

I will support programs and policies that aid in reducing our energy consumption and that encourage and incent energy conservation.

Courtney Eiterich

Previously Kansas had legislation that followed a Renewable Energy Standard. This was a voluntary goal to reach 20% of a utility’s peak demand be met with renewable sources by 2020. Since Kansas has incredible conditions for wind and solar, this goal was reached several years earlier and ultimately repealed.

I would support new legislation to set goals that surpass this 20% threshold. We should capitalize on our assets of wind and solar to utilize their full potential and decrease our dependency on fossil fuels.

District 14

Dennis Miller

Did not respond.

Matt Maciel

Maciel told the Post he has stopped campaigning for this race, but will still appear on the ballot.