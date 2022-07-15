Johnson County Commission chair candidates on the issues: Aging population

In June, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for Board of County Commissioners chair address in the lead up to the August 2 primary.

Based on your feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire touching on the most important issues facing the commission and impacting the residents of Johnson County.

All four candidates running in this nonpartisan race to succeed outgoing commission chair Ed Eilert have responded to your questions. The top two vote-getters in the August 2 primary will move on to the general election.

Each day this week, we have published the candidates’ responses to one of the five questions from our readers. You can go back and read the candidates’ responses to questions about rising property values, attainable housing, the county’s COVID-19 response and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Today, the candidates respond to our final question:

In the coming years, Johnson County will continue to see more and more of its residents aging into their 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond. What’s your view on how the county should address this wave of aging residents? What services should the county be looking to provide for seniors, and how should those services be paid for?

Shirley Allenbrand

Johnson County currently addresses the needs of our aging population in many ways including:

Food and nutrition services

In-home care

Services for family caregivers

Health and wellness services

Housing services

These vital services need to continue — and expand — to address our growing aging population. This will require investments on the part of all levels of government, as well as the nonprofit and business communities. I was proud to assist the county health department to make sure our homebound seniors received the early COVID vaccine.

One of my priorities in the 2020 election to the commission was to work with the state to support a cap on seniors’ property taxes except inflation. Some progress has been made there. Our lobbying with legislators is crucial along with balanced budget.

Mike Kelly

People are living longer, healthier lives in Johnson County. As Johnson County continues to grow, and more top-notch medical care follows, being intentional about the services Johnson County can provide will be necessary.

The county can provide support services to help people stay in their homes as long as they choose and be as independent as possible. Help with chores, attendant care, counseling and home-delivered meals should continue and be expanded to match the growing population. Additionally, the county should provide opportunities to connect with others through ancillary programming at libraries and its very popular “Best of Times” magazine.

Further, there is both a physical and emotional toll that being a caregiver can have on someone. We must ensure that we provide training, support and respite care for caregivers.

Supporting seniors also means making sure we are good stewards of county resources. I recognize that rising residential property taxes also impact seniors on a fixed budget. As mayor of Roeland Park, I lowered our mill levy twice and plan to do so again this year. Further, we created a property tax assistance program as well as programs to help with minor home repairs to help keep seniors in their homes.

The next county chair must be an advocate for the people of Johnson County, not only within county borders but also to the state of Kansas. Many of the programs that could best serve seniors in Johnson County would be supplemented through the expansion of medicaid at the state level. As the next county commission chair, I will be a voice for our county on issues that matter most — including bringing our tax dollars back to Johnson County to support our aging population.

Charlotte O’Hara

The biggest problem [for seniors] is affordability of staying in their homes, and property taxes is the number one issue. Let’s work on keeping the property taxes affordable for everyone.

Allow the county’s Council on Aging to have a greater voice in forming policy for those who wish to age in place. We have limited resources and reallocation to needed services such as these will be priority one.

Ken Selzer

My campaign for county chair is focused on fiscal responsibility. I am a CPA, a former business executive and also your former Kansas Insurance Commissioner. I have a proven track record of reducing costs to taxpayers while improving services.

Under my tenure, Johnson County will continue to be the choice in the region to live, work, raise a family and to retire. It’s this latter part that is now growing faster than ever before.

We want retirees to remain in Johnson County. Many new living centers for seniors have and will continue to be built in our county.

We can have a significant and positive impact on the retiree population by running a more efficient county government that better manages their property tax dollars. We want to avoid pushing seniors out of their homes because of the property tax burden they must pay to the county.

A state property tax relief program was expanded this past legislative session, but its application remains fairly limited.

I will work with legislative leaders to reduce the tax burden wherever possible for all citizens, including for our growing senior population.